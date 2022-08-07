Connect with us

Eastern Thailand

German man believed to have monkeypox briefly fled police

Published

 on 

PHOTO: German man may be the fifth confirmed monkeypox case in Thailand. (via Thai PBS)

Results are pending for the test of what could be the fifth person in Thailand to be confirmed with monkeypox, another German man, this time on Koh Chang island. Similar to the first case, when a Nigerian man fled the country before being caught in Cambodia, this tourist attempted to escape when asked to submit to testing for monkeypox.

The man was staying on Koh Chang in the eastern province of Trat before going to a private hospital in the Muang district on Friday after experiencing symptoms. He had rashes on his genitals and hands, similar to what a patient with monkeypox would have, according to the director of Trat Hospital where the German man ended up eventually.

When doctors suggested a monkeypox test on Friday, the man resisted and was uncooperative before making a break for it. The hospital called the police and alerted them of a possible monkeypox case now on the run. Police chasing him down, as refusing to submit to the mandatory test is in violation of Thailand’s communicable disease control laws.

The details of his arrival into Thailand are not yet confirmed, but local disease control authorities have established that he entered Thailand from France, though the exact date is unclear.  He was eventually found in Koh Chang and taken into custody before being transferred to the government hospital in Trat where he will be under observation in an isolation unit.

Now he has been properly tested for monkeypox and his blood sample has been sent to Bangkok where doctors at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital are analysing it to confirm if the man has monkeypox or not.

If positive, the man would be the fifth confirmed case of monkeypox in Thailand, after a local woman in Bangkok tested positive on Friday. The third confirmed infection was also a German man, a 25 year old tourist in Phuket who arrived in Thailand on July 18, and then later developed rashes, a fever, blisters on his body, swollen lymph nodes, and a genital rash. Authorities believe that German man contracted monkeypox shortly before travelling to Thailand, and not inside the kingdom.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Eastern Thailand2 mins ago

German man believed to have monkeypox briefly fled police
Thailand1 hour ago

New app to help migrant women in Thailand facing abuse
Cambodia2 hours ago

Nigerian man recovers from monkeypox, handed to Cambodian authorities
Sponsored2 days ago

The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
World3 hours ago

Unusually heavy floods in Pakistan kill 549, thousands of homes damaged
Thailand3 hours ago

How to get the Thailand Elite Visa?
Transport4 hours ago

BTS is offering a free ride… with your mom
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok4 hours ago

Fire at Energy Ministry’s compound in Bangkok
Phuket5 hours ago

2 meth busts in Phuket this past week
Politics5 hours ago

NIDA Poll: PM Prayut should not extend term after August 24
Chon Buri7 hours ago

Mountain Pub fire: 15 victims dead, owner arrested, club uninsured
Chon Buri7 hours ago

Police transferred, safety measures enacted in wake of Mountain B fire
Bangkok7 hours ago

Bangkok taxi driver who snapped himself raping teen gets jailed
Video8 hours ago

Building a $100mil business in Thailand feat. Michael Kenner | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 1
Tourism8 hours ago

Major jump in Thailand Airbnb searches
Economy9 hours ago

Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending