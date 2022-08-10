Connect with us

Eastern Thailand

Baby’s birthday party turns violent in eastern Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo by The Pattaya News.

A baby’s birthday party has turned violent in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong between Monday night and Tuesday morning, in the main city district. A group of Cambodian fishery workers had reportedly thrown a party to celebrate one worker’s son turning three months old. At the party, one group of workers allegedly started drunkenly fighting the other. Two workers were stabbed in the back, and suffered critical injuries.

Some workers left the party to get knives, and returned to keep fighting. In the end of the bloody conflict, 13 workers had to be hospitalised for their injuries. Chairs, tables, glass, and broken bottles were scattered across the site of the brawl, according to The Pattaya News. Rayong city police rushed to the scene, and the injured workers were taken to nearby hospitals. The police planned to question the workers after they have recovered from their injuries. Luckily, the three month old baby was not injured.

There have been a few incidents of drunken stabbings in eastern Thailand this year, including among people who are friends and family. Last month, a Pattaya man allegedly stabbed his relative earlier this week after the two of them drank together. The man stabbed was heavily bleeding, yet the stabber reportedly showed no remorse. It was unclear what had started the fight.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya20 mins ago

Pattaya’s tourist busses are back at the floating market, but missing Chinese
Phuket39 mins ago

TikTok post accuses Phuket restaurant of unfair, unlisted prices
Krabi56 mins ago

Whale shark washed up on a Krabi beach in Thailand
Sponsored2 hours ago

LASIK eye surgery with state-of-the-art procedures in Thailand
Thailand57 mins ago

Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Eastern Thailand1 hour ago

Baby’s birthday party turns violent in eastern Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand’s new narcotics laws offers drug offenders treatment
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Toad travels from Thailand to Wales in student’s suitcase
Crime2 hours ago

Thai stunt director released from Myanmar
Economy2 hours ago

US’s Chips & Science Act good news for Thailand’s car industry
Thailand3 hours ago

CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa to 45 days | GMT
Visa18 hours ago

CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Bangkok18 hours ago

Man caught taking drugs inside a Bangkok police booth didn’t give a crap
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand no longer considers Covid “dangerous infectious disease” 
Crime19 hours ago

Wife says boss of Mountain B in Pattaya is ‘not a villain’
Crime19 hours ago

Policeman poses as Buddhist monk to trick drug dealers in central Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending