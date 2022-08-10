Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat

Not wearing a seat belt in the back seat of the car in Thailand will soon be punishable by a 2,000 baht fine. The rule will come into effect 120 after its publication in the Royal Gazette on September 5, 2022.

The Royal Gazette wrote the new rule into the Road Traffic Act (No.13) 2022, published on May 7. The act aims to improve road safety, especially for young children.

Parents are required to ensure that their children wear a seat belt for the duration of their journey to prevent injuries in the event of an accident.

Under Section 123, drivers and passengers must abide by the following rules while travelling in a car…

The driver must wear a seat belt at all times while driving. Passengers Front seat passengers and passengers sitting in the back or any other row are required to wear a seat belt at all times while travelling in a vehicle.

Passengers under 6 years old must be seated in a child safety seat at all times while travelling to prevent injuries in the event of an accident.

Passengers under 135 centimetres must wear a seat belt at all times while travelling to prevent injuries in the event of an accident.

Drivers and passengers who are unable to wear a seat belt for health reasons are exempt from complying with Section 123. However, that person must introduce other safety measures to prevent injuries in the event of an accident.

Anyone who does not comply shall be liable to a fine or no more than 2,000 baht.

Thailand was recently ranked as the world’s second most dangerous country to drive in, after South Africa, according to driving education website Zutobi.

Thailand’s Transport Ministry reported that there were 32,190 recorded road accidents in 2020 and 2021, and most casualties involved pickup trucks.

SOURCE: CH3