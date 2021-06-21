Lockdown in 3 Chon Buri locations to control Covid-19 spread

The governor of the eastern province of Chon Buri has ordered a lockdown in 3 locations in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19. According to a Pattaya News report, Phakkhrathon Thianchai issued the closure order last night. The province reported 175 new infections yesterday, the highest since the start of the current outbreak in April.

The Pattaya News reports the 3 locations now in lockdown as:

– The Standard Construction Workers Camp Performance in the Si Racha sub-district of Khao Khan Song. The camp is closed until June 27, with everyone barred from entering or leaving the area without express permission from Chon Buri communicable disease control officers.

– The JWS Construction Company camp on Sukhumvit Road in Sir Racha has been closed until July 3. Nobody can enter or exit without permission from provincial communicable disease control officers.

– Soi Ratprasit in the sub-district of Ban Khod has been closed from house number 796/36 to the end of the street. The closure is in effect until July 4 and again, nobody can enter or leave without permission from Chon Buri communicable disease control officers.

It’s understood that officials are providing people based in these locations with food, water, and other essential supplies for the duration of the lockdown. Residents who test positive for Covid-19 are being evacuated to hospital or to field hospitals, depending on their symptoms.

The lockdowns come as the popular tourism destination of Pattaya pushes for approval to re-open to international visitors from August 1.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

