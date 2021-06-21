Connect with us

Chon Buri

Lockdown in 3 Chon Buri locations to control Covid-19 spread

Maya Taylor

Published 

12 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Wikimedia

The governor of the eastern province of Chon Buri has ordered a lockdown in 3 locations in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19. According to a Pattaya News report, Phakkhrathon Thianchai issued the closure order last night. The province reported 175 new infections yesterday, the highest since the start of the current outbreak in April.

The Pattaya News reports the 3 locations now in lockdown as:

– The Standard Construction Workers Camp Performance in the Si Racha sub-district of Khao Khan Song. The camp is closed until June 27, with everyone barred from entering or leaving the area without express permission from Chon Buri communicable disease control officers.
– The JWS Construction Company camp on Sukhumvit Road in Sir Racha has been closed until July 3. Nobody can enter or exit without permission from provincial communicable disease control officers.
– Soi Ratprasit in the sub-district of Ban Khod has been closed from house number 796/36 to the end of the street. The closure is in effect until July 4 and again, nobody can enter or leave without permission from Chon Buri communicable disease control officers.

It’s understood that officials are providing people based in these locations with food, water, and other essential supplies for the duration of the lockdown. Residents who test positive for Covid-19 are being evacuated to hospital or to field hospitals, depending on their symptoms.

The lockdowns come as the popular tourism destination of Pattaya pushes for approval to re-open to international visitors from August 1.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri12 seconds ago

Lockdown in 3 Chon Buri locations to control Covid-19 spread
Best of19 mins ago

Top 5 River Cruises to take in Bangkok
Tourism19 mins ago

KLM to increase flights to Middle-East, Asia as border restrictions ease

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)56 mins ago

Restaurant operators repeat calls for financial aid
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
Patong15 hours ago

Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Phuket16 hours ago

Officials predict 600,000 tourists to Phuket following reopening
Phuket17 hours ago

Technician electrocuted to death while trying to fix jacuzzi
Pattaya17 hours ago

Pattaya pushes for August 1 Sealed Route reopening plan
Thailand17 hours ago

Mother alleges that Doctor mistakenly gave her 10 year old sleeping pills
Bangkok18 hours ago

1 million Sinopharm doses arrived Sunday
Tourism19 hours ago

Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 3,682 new cases, 20 covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Thailand19 hours ago

Poll shows schools, students, parents, “not ready” for online learning
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending