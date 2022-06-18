German man says he was attacked in Chon Buri, witnesses claim he started it

Heated accusations are being thrown back and forth about a violent incident in Chon Buri province. A German man, 57 year old Yurk Wendorf, alleges that 2 men violently attacked him in Bang Lamung district. According to The Pattaya News, Yurk was found with a wound on his face and a blood-stained shirt, and seemed groggy. Pattaya police were alerted of the incident this morning.

Yurk told Pattaya police that 2 Thai men punched him until he fell on the ground, and then stomped on him before fleeing in a sedan. But one witness, 41 year old motorcycle taxi driver Thanakrit Sangthian, has a different account of events.

Thanakrit says that a black sedan carrying 5 people including Yurk pulled over near him. The driver then paid Thanakrit to take Yurk to his accommodation, and got back in his car. Thanakrit says that Yurk looked upset by the driver “pawning him off”, and that Yurk ran to the driver and yanked on his collar, trying to pull him out of the car. The 2 men then got into an argument.

Thanakrit says that another man in the group intervened, punching Yurk in the face and stomping on him before driving away. Yurk has reportedly denied Thanakrit’s report, saying he did nothing wrong and the attack was unsolicited. Meanwhile, Pattaya Police’s Colonel Kulchat Kulchai has reportedly called the incident “a disgrace to Pattaya’s reputation”.

Kulchat told The Pattaya News that he has ordered officers to investigate, and work with tourist police to identify the suspects. CCTV nearby will reportedly be reviewed to confirm or deny the conflicting statements made by the parties involved.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News