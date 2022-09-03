Thai Racing Champions Journey to the Top feat. Sandy Stuvik | Thaiger Podcast Ep.5

https://youtu.be/T_h59UgizSs

Sandy Stuvik, one of Thailand’s top auto racers, has a wealth of experience in karts, open-wheel cars up to F2, touring cars, and GT cars, and now he currently drives the Audi R8 for B-quick absolute racing team and is sponsored by big names such as Pizza Company, Thai Airways and many more.

In this edition of our podcast, we sit down with Sandy where he recounts how he started racing at the young age of four, and how he rose to the top and won championships both in Thailand and abroad. He also shares an insider’s glimpse of what life is like in the racing industry, including the customs, routine, way of life, and drama!

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.