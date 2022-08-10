Chiang Rai
2018 Thai cave rescue inspires new attraction in Chiang Rai
Taking inspiration from the 2018 cave rescue in the northern province of Chiang Rai, one billion baht will be invested in a new attraction and exhibition called The Caventure. A soft opening is expected in October next year.
The 17-day rescue in 2018, or the Tham Luang cave rescue, at Tham Luang Nang Non Cave in Chiang Rai, was an extraordinarily dangerous mission that had the globe captivated. It was a massive operation and cooperation was needed from several Thai and international departments to save a football coach and 12 youngsters from the Wild Boar football team.
International divers, rescue workers, soldiers, police officers, and many other specialists joined the mission drawing worldwide public attention. The incident was later highlighted in books, documentaries, and finally, in Ron Howard’s wonderful movie Thirteen Lives.
Now, the event agency, Index Creative Village, wants to create the nail-biting misadventure again with a permanent exhibition and an attraction called The Caventure.
Construction on the Caventure starts work this month on a 40,000-square-metre area in the Mae Sai district of the Chaing Rai province. The spot is about one kilometre away from the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park.
Inside, The Caventure will have a permanent exhibition telling the stories of the Wild Boar football team and the rescue process. The highlight will be the Tham Luang Nang Non, simulation room. The real rescue equipment and possessions of the coach and children, like the clothes they wore and the bicycles they rode to the cave, will be exhibited in this room.
The Caventure will also offer visitors the immersive experience of being in a cave, and the project will provide a balloon touring service for visitors who want to see a bird’s eye view of the cave.
Index Creative Village believes the project would draw 500,000 visitors per year and generate between 300 million baht to 650 million baht in revenue.
The founder and CEO of the Index Creative Village, Kriengkrai Kanjanapokin, revealed that the company has researched different attractions that have been constructed as a remembrance of other notable incidents in history, such as 7/11.
Kriengkrai said the September 11 memorial attracts three million visitors per year in the US while Stonehenge in the UK draws 1.6 million more tourists per year.
Kriengkrai added that places with stories are interesting for tourists.
SOURCE: Bangkokbiznews | Dailynews | Brand Inside
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
2018 Thai cave rescue inspires new attraction in Chiang Rai
Thailand News Today | New traffic rule to affect entire country
Robots now serving people at Thai restaurant chain
LASIK eye surgery with state-of-the-art procedures in Thailand
Patiphan explains to police: It was my twin brother Patiphat!
Woman faces jail for trafficking girls after karaoke raid in Thailand
South Korea’s capital sees record rainfall, at least 9 killed
Amnesty International urges Thailand to free activists and return bail rights
Truck leads police on 100km chase over shockingly small drug stash
Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash on back seat
Phuket expects recent India road show to bring in even more tourists, and revenue
Jungceylon undergoes renovation to become a one-stop shopping paradise
Pakistani Taliban commander reportedly killed in Afghanistan
Europeans lost in Koh Pha Ngan forest found by tourist police
Mountain B fire death toll rises to 16
MRT says Bangkok won’t suffer any Seoul-type metro flooding
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
OutDoor Activities1 day ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Economy2 days ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
-
Crime1 day ago
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
-
North East2 days ago
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
-
Thailand7 hours ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat