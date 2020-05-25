Street vendor on-selling community pantry donations | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Street vendor on-selling community pantry donations
One vendor seems to be using the pop-up “pantries of sharing” to their advantage, taking the donated grocery products and then on-selling them at a market in Rangsit, outside Bangkok. In a photo shared on Twitter, the products, like soy milk and instant noodles, have a label showing that they are from the community pantry.
The community pantries have been popping up all over Thailand to help those in need during the pandemic. The motto is give some, take some. While many people have been generous and humble, giving what they can and taking only what they need, there are reports of pantries being raided and cleaned out by more selfish people.
Some are emptied out within minutes, Chiang Rai Times says. Photos and videos of people cleaning out the pantries have floated through social media. Some of the pantries have ended up doing more harm than good but other communities are finding better ways to regulate the pantries by housing them at temples or with a roster of volunteers to encourage the correct use.
One Bangkok resident put a pantry in front of his home with a sign inviting people to take what they need. He brought the pantry inside to keep it dry while it rained, but left the sign outside, the Times reports. Eight people ended up outside his house demanding food, some repeatedly ringing the doorbell.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Chiang Rai Times
มีความคิดเห็นเช่นไร จงอภิปรายอย่างกว้างขวาง
———————————————
เฮียครับฝากหน่อยครับ พิกัด ตลาดเดอะมิล รังสิต เอาของจากตู้ปันสุขมาขายครับ หยิบทีละกล่องนี่ตั้งร้านได้เลยครับ #คนไทยไม่ทิ้งกัน#ตู้ปันสุขpic.twitter.com/lwp8VLHq8i
— Red Skull (@RedSkullxxx) May 23, 2020
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ayutthaya welcomes visitors after restrictions lift
Ayutthaya is welcoming visitors again after months of empty temple grounds as another set of restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing temples and historical sites to open back up. Thailand’s economy is dependant on tourism and officials hope to get at least some domestic trips up and running by June.
The Ayutthaya governor says the province is now safe from the coronavirus with no new infections in the past month, the Bangkok Post reports. Altogether, there were 8 coronavirus infections in the province. 1 person died. To prevent a second wave, visitors must abide by prevention practices such as wearing a face mask, using hand sanitiser, taking temperatures and social distancing. The Buddhist temples Wat Phanan Choeng and Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon had the most tourists over the weekend.
Thailand’s economy basically runs off tourism, but the closed borders and freeze on incoming international flights (excepting chartered repatriation flights) has caused a collapse of the tourism industry. The Tourism Authority of Thailand, TAT, expects the number of foreign tourists to fall by at least 65% this year. Most industry pundits are expecting it to be a lot higher.
President of the Tourism Council of Thailand told the Post that more than 3,000 tourism-related businesses submitted loan requests adding up to 12.7 billion baht, but only 36 cases worth 87.2 million baht have so far been approved. For now, the country is focusing on revamping domestic travel after the pandemic, starting a campaign called “We Love Thailand.” The TCT president says reopening sites and business for domestic tourists will give tourism operators a “lifeline”.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 new Coronavirus cases in Thailand – May 23
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesman Dr Taweesilp announced in his daily press conference that Thailand has confirmed 3 new cases of the Covid-19 virus. 2 of the new cases are classed as “imported,” as they were found in a state quarantine facility among repatriates from overseas.
Of the imported cases, 1 was a 25 year old old Thai man who returned from Egypt on May 8. He was sent to a facility in Chonburi and reported with high fever and diarrhea. He was discovered after a second test on Wednesday.
The other imported case is a 43 year old Thai women who travelled from India on May 9. She was reported with symptoms such as high fever and headaches and tested positive on Thursday
Dr. Taweesilp says the local case is a 49 year old Italian man, an engineering manager, who travelled from China to Phuket mid-March, living in Cherng Thalay, Phuket. He was diagnosed yesterday when he went to a hospital to get approval to travel back to China with his 2 children aged 10 and 15. The children have tested negative.
He brings the total of confirmed cases in that southern province to 226 since the outbreak began. Chon Buri province has had 0 cases for 29 consecutive days, and Pattaya is 10 days ahead with 39 days without a single case.
Thailand has had a total of 3,040 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and a total of 2,916 cases have recovered, pushing the country’s recovery rate to 96%
No additional deaths were reported and the toll remains at 56.
Central Thailand
Man smashes coffee cup on policeman’s head after being told to wear a mask
A man has smashed a ceramic cup on a police officer’s head after he was told to wear a face mask yesterday in a province outside Bangkok. The officer, Thai media reports as 41 year old ‘Saroch’, was doing a routine check for coronavirus prevention, making sure vendors and business owners are abiding by emergency regulations. The Bang Nang Buat police officer issues warnings to those who don’t follow the rules in the Supanburi province.
When the officer walked into the cafe yesterday where Chaloey sells lottery tickets. The officer approached the man, 59 year old Chaloey, about not wearing a face mask. Chaloey got angry. He grabbed the officer by the throat and smashed a ceramic cup full of hot coffee on the officer’s head. The officer ended up with 2 stitches from the assault.
Chaloey told police that the officer threatened him with jail time for not wearing a mask.
It has not been reported whether it was a latte or cappuccino.
