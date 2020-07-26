Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat | The Thaiger

Members of the Royal Thai Navy have rescued a boat crew member in the Gulf of Thailand after he suffered a severe electric shock on Friday night. Royal Thai Navy Region 1 headquarters in Chon Buri were notified by the officers based in Prachuap Khiri Khan that a boat crew member, 51 year old Sittisak Sripipat suffered a serious electric shock while off the coast of Bang Sapan, a southern coastal district in the province.

Authorities went out and helped the injured sailor by providing CPR before transferring him to a local hospital on the mainland. A navy spokesman says it’s not clear how Sittisak suffered the shock and the incident is under investigation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News