Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat | The Thaiger

Central Thailand

Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
Members of the Royal Thai Navy have rescued a boat crew member in the Gulf of Thailand after he suffered a severe electric shock on Friday night. Royal Thai Navy Region 1 headquarters in Chon Buri were notified by the officers based in Prachuap Khiri Khan that a boat crew member, 51 year old Sittisak Sripipat suffered a serious electric shock while off the coast of Bang Sapan, a southern coastal district in the province.

Authorities went out and helped the injured sailor by providing CPR before transferring him to a local hospital on the mainland. A navy spokesman says it’s not clear how Sittisak suffered the shock and the incident is under investigation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

