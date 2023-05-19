Vimut Hospital expands services targeting elderly as Q1 revenue surges 69%

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Vimut Hospital witnessed a remarkable 69% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching 412 million baht in this year’s first quarter. The revenue growth was driven by 186 million baht from hospital operations and an additional 226 million baht from their share in Theptarin Hospital.

According to Somsak Akksilp, Vimut Hospital’s chief executive, revenue from non-Covid-19 treatments saw an increase of over 90%. The hospital experienced a 34% rise in outpatient visits between January and March, with the number of foreign patients also increasing by 10%.

Established two years ago, Vimut Hospital aims to specialise in treating complex diseases for patients of all ages, with a particular focus on the elderly. Last year, Thailand became an aged society, as over 20% of its 66 million population were aged 60 or above, as reported by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation. Dr Somsak said…

“In the third year of our business, we are advancing on our holistic hospital strategy to cater to the aged society, especially patients aged over 60.”

The hospital is working on developing its healthcare services to better support the treatment of complex diseases such as heart disorders, diabetes, cancers, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Vimut Hospital currently has 236 beds and offers medical services that focus on cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, brain disorders, NCDs, and other conditions requiring gastroenterologists, orthopedists, and hepatologists.

Vimut Hospital has partnered with SET-listed Pruksa Holding, a housing developer, to create a “health ecosystem” project that provides comprehensive healthcare services and facilities to consumers, according to Dr Somsak.

In collaboration with Naluri Hidup Sdn Bhd, Vimut Hospital established a joint venture to invest in Naluri Therapeutics, a digital healthcare service provider that created the Naluri app, which offers healthcare advice to individuals looking to achieve their health goals, reported Bangkok Post.