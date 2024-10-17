Sky’s the limit: TC Space Connect orbits to victory in satellite bid

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has selected TC Space Connect, a subsidiary of Thaicom, as the winning bidder for the two remaining satellite orbit packages. This decision follows an extensive review by the bid selection committee, which concluded that TC Space Connect was the sole contender for the licences.

NBTC’s timeline was slated yesterday, October 16, for finalising negotiations concerning the specific details of the proposal for the orbit slots. The two packages in question include the slots at 50.5° East, 51° East, and 142° East.

Advertisements

A source from the NBTC board, who wished to remain anonymous, indicated that the board would make its final decision on the proposal or offer recommendations at a special meeting scheduled for October 21.

“It is most likely TC Space Connect will be awarded the right to use these packages, especially the 50.5° East slot, which expires on November 27.”

The proposal submitted by TC Space Connect reportedly aligns well with NBTC’s conditions and appears reasonable. The source added that the board might suggest modifications to ensure maximum benefit for the country.

Saneh Saiwong, an NBTC specialist and head of the bidder selection committee, refrained from specifying which slot licences would be awarded to TC Space Connect.

“It is too early to say as this needs to be considered by the NBTC board.”

Advertisements

In January 2023, the NBTC conducted the country’s first auction for satellite orbit slots, offering five packages: 50.5° East and 51° East with a starting price of 374 million baht (US$11 million); 78.5° East with a reserve price of 360 million baht (US$10.8 million); 119.5° East and 120° East with a reserve of 397 million baht (US$12 million); 126° East with a reserve of 8.6 million baht (US$259,000); and 142° East with a reserve of 189 million baht (US$5.7 million), reported Bangkok Post.

Recently, the NBTC board removed the requirement for winning bidders to send satellites into orbit within three years. However, successful bidders must ensure the country retains its right to use these orbits through various alternatives.