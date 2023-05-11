Marriott upbeat about Thailand’s labour crunch in tourism sector

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Marriott International remains optimistic about Thailand’s labour situation in the tourism sector, as employment at its properties across the country has nearly returned to its 2019 levels. The company hopes that the incoming government will prioritise the development of connectivity to secondary cities in order to enhance the country’s competitive edge.

Jakob Helgen, Area Vice-President for Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar at Marriott International, highlighted that Thailand continues to be a sought-after destination with a growing number of visitors. Marriott has implemented both short- and long-term strategies to fill its vacant positions, leveraging its status as a leading global hotel chain to draw talent.

To maintain and attract staff, Marriott has been offering competitive salaries and benefits, including flexible working schedules, as well as allowing employees to relocate to hotels within the group that spans around 8,300 properties across 138 countries. For long-term solutions, Helgen stated that the company has partnered with higher education institutions in Thailand to provide training programmes, internships, and job opportunities for new graduates.

These educational institutions include Burapha University, Dhurakij Pundit University, Phuket Rajabhat University, Silpakorn University’s Phetchaburi Campus, and Panyapiwat Institute of Management. Helgen noted that as the Thai government focuses on attracting more upscale visitors and establishing the country as a premium destination, Marriott has been witness to a surge in the luxury and ‘bleisure’ (business and leisure) segment.

This year, the company plans to open eight new hotels in Thailand, featuring 1,600 rooms, and introduce two new brands: Autograph Collection and Moxy. As the general election looms, Helgen urged the forthcoming administration to diversify destinations in first and second-tier cities by promoting safe and convenient transport options, particularly in key provinces and emerging regions.

Increased flight capacity and improved tourist experiences could be facilitated by prioritising development at airports in Yala, Krabi, Mae Sot in Tak, and Khon Kaen. Marriott is eager to collaborate closely with the new government, having experienced successful public-private sector partnerships like the Phuket Sandbox during the pandemic.

Helgen also encouraged the government to remain focused on nature conservation while recognising the progress that has been made with sustainable initiatives under the bio-circular-green (BCG) model, reports Bangkok Post.