Connect with us

Business

Labour Ministry confirms timeframe for registering undocumented migrant workers

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Prachatai

The Thai government has issued a timeframe during which employers must register undocumented migrant workers, thereby allowing them to obtain work permits and work legally. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Labour Minister, Suchart Chomklin, says the measure applies to migrant workers from Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, and is being introduced to mitigate the risk of further Covid-19 outbreaks.

For migrant workers already being processed in the period since December last year to March 31 next year, the timeframe has been extended, to reflect the fact that some services were restricted during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Officials from the Department of Employment will carry out checks at factories, constructions sites and other work places over a 30-day period, in order to offer health guidance to business owners and migrant workers. During this time, migrant workers will be documented and their bosses required to apply for work permits and other relevant documentation.

The Bangkok Post reports that while waiting for work permits to be issued, employers will be given a document which migrant workers can use until they receive their work permits. Permits will be valid until February 13, 2023. Pairoj Chotikasathien from the DoE says that, while waiting for social security benefits, migrants who’ve received a work permit must register for health insurance, from either the Public Health Ministry or an insurance company.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-29 12:16
58 minutes ago, Thaiger said: According to a Bangkok Post report, the Labour Minister, Suchart Chomklin, says the measure applies to migrant workers from Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, and is being introduced to mitigate the risk of further Covid-19 outbreaks.…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Visa31 mins ago

Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa scheme extended until September 2022
Thailand39 mins ago

Thailand Top Stories | Same sex marriage, Restaurants serving alcohol | Sep 29
Thailand1 hour ago

Booze is back, Russians to return, COE reform | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 98
Sponsored3 hours ago

Siam Piwat benchmarks MICE industry with “Virtual Inspection” solution, to reinforce its ‘The Icon of Innovative Lifestyle’ vision

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Business1 hour ago

Labour Ministry confirms timeframe for registering undocumented migrant workers
Weather2 hours ago

Education Ministry apologises for fake flood photo
Thailand2 hours ago

Constitutional Court delays ruling in landmark marriage equality case
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 10,414 new cases and 122 deaths
Business2 hours ago

Thai Airways to resume flights to countries with high vaccination rates
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand looks to Indian visitors celebrating Diwali to compensate for lack of Chinese visitors
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid-19 Wednesday Update: 10,414 infections, 122 deaths
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket tourism operators want COE process reformed, other rules amended
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok braces for flooding, 70,000 homes damaged in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Health Ministry predicts infections will fall to 5,000 a day by end of October
Thailand3 hours ago

More guidelines announced for schools reopening
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket restaurants can serve alcohol starting October 1
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending