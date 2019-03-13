Connect with us

Business

Honda projects lower motorcycle sales for 2019

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Honda projects lower motorcycle sales for 2019 | The Thaiger

Honda Motor Company, the manufacturer of nearly 80% of Thailand’s motorcycles, is projecting another annual loss this year.

New motorcycle sales this year are forecast to drop nearly 4% year on year to 1.72 million units. The forecast is unchanged from its January projection.

The baht’s appreciation against the US dollar is leading to fluctuations in exports and lower prices in agricultural products. This in turn results in declining purchasing power for farmers, a large proportion of buyers of new motorcycles in Thailand.

The local company, which holds an 80% share of Southeast Asia’s third-largest motorcycle market, smaller only than Indonesia and Vietnam, saw the first drop in annual sales in three years in 2018 to 1.4 million units, down 1.4% from the previous year.

Despite the challenges, along with uncertainty from the March 24 election, the Thai manufacturing unit of the world’s largest motorcycle maker posted a 0.7% year-on-year sales increase in the family-use segment in the first two months of this year to 154,000 units.

But it suffered a 22.5% plunge in sales in the sport model segment to 31,000 units over the same period, according to the Bangkok Post.

Agricultural product pricing and farm incomes are showing no clear improvement, with prices of some significant products like palm oil and rubber falling, according to the latest report from the Office of Agricultural Economics.



Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business

 Almaty Governor from Kazakhstan visits Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 13, 2019

By

 Almaty Governor from Kazakhstan visits Phuket | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Almaty Governor Mr Batalov Amandyk Gabbasovich presents Phuket’s Governor with an ideal gift

The Governor of Almaty city in Kazakhstan dropped in on Phuket’s Governor today for discussions on tourism, investment and culture exchange as a new Sister City.

This morning Phuket’s Governor Phakkaphong Tavipatana welcomed Almaty Governor Mr Batalov Amandyk Gabbasovich from Kazakhstan at the Phuket Provincial City Hall.

Governor Phakkaphong says, “Phuket now has 14 Sister Cities. Almaty is now our 15th Sister City. Almaty city has many beautiful tourism locations. They have welcomed more tourists to their country so we have exchanged ideas about tourism, investment and culture.”

“There are about 60-70,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visiting Phuket annually now. Kazakhstan is a country not connected with the sea. So Phuket is a popular destination for tourists from their country. There are some Kazakh investors who have invested in properties in Phuket as well.”

 Almaty Governor from Kazakhstan visits Phuket | News by The Thaiger  Almaty Governor from Kazakhstan visits Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Business

Thai Smile opens new Bangkok-Kolkata route

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 13, 2019

By

Thai Smile opens new Bangkok-Kolkata route | The Thaiger

Jumping on the tourism bandwagon between India and Thailand, Thai Smile Airways has announced a new route from Bangkok to Kolkata, starting from March 31.

The airline will operate five flights a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to Kolkata, East India. The airline says the new route is “in line with its business plan to continuously expand the portfolio of destinations offered to passengers”.

The Bangkok-Kolkata route features both Smile Plus (Premium Economy) and Smile Class (Economy class). Passengers will be offered an in-flight meal and beverage service, seat selection and free baggage allowance up to 40 kilograms.

Thai Smile is also offering a special discount for tickets on the inauguration of the new route, with prices starting at 3,740 baht one way (all inclusive) for travel from March 31 onwards.

The Bangkok-Kolkata service is one of three summer schedule routes to India offered by Thai Smile from Suvarnabhumi, starting on March 31. The others are Lucknow (three flights/week) and Mumbai (seven flights/week).

Continue Reading

Business

Will Asian airlines allow female flight attendants to leave the make up and tight clothes at home?

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

March 10, 2019

By

Will Asian airlines allow female flight attendants to leave the make up and tight clothes at home? | The Thaiger

Some regional airlines, principally AirAsia and Vietnam’s VietJet Air are being criticised for putting young female flight attendants in tight-fitting clothes or revealing outfits either on the job or in promotional videos.

The local online ‘outrage’ follows an announcement this week that Britain’s Virgin Atlantic has dropped a requirement that female flight attendants wear makeup. This sees Virgin join other major carriers that have eased their dress and grooming requirements after complaints about turning female employees into sex objects.

Just over a year ago, two Malaysian ruling party lawmakers chided the homegrown low-cost airlines AirAsia and Firefly for dressing their stewardesses in uniforms that are “too revealing”.

Senator Abdullah Mat Yasim, a division chief of the, then, ruling Umno party, said in Parliament the fitted attire of AirAsia’s and Firefly’s female flight attendants can “arouse passengers”, the New Straits Times reported.

VietJet took matters a step further with some racy promotions and select flights featuring bikini-clad flight hostesses. The airline is owned by a woman who hasn’t been afraid of using ‘sex’ to help launch the Vietnamese budget airline.

Will Asian airlines allow female flight attendants to leave the make up and tight clothes at home? | News by The Thaiger

Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic announced this week that female cabin crew members can work without wearing makeup. If they want to keep using lipstick and foundation, they must stick to an approved palette of shades.

A Virgin airline executive said the changes – which also include making it easier for women to wear pants over Virgin’s familiar red skirts – came after listening to employees.

“Not only do the new guidelines offer an increased level of comfort, they also provide our team with more choice on how they want to express themselves at work,” Virgin Atlantic Executive Vice President Mark Anderson said in a statement.

Objectification of women is still an issue at U.S. carriers. Last year, a US flight attendant union said its survey indicated that nearly two-thirds of U.S. flight attendants suffered harassment during their careers, ranging from suggestive comments to groping.

Last month, a separate union that represents American Airlines cabin crews objected to a video showing people dressed as flight attendants performing a musical number that suggested American uses sex appeal to attract high-paying passengers. The airline said it had no involvement in the skit.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending