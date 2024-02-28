Dusit Thani Bangkok set for grand revival in 2024

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Dusit Hotels and Resorts unveiled its intention to resurrect Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, with a projected reopening in September 2024. This new establishment will occupy the same prestigious location as its predecessor, a landmark in the Bangkok skyline from 1970 to 2019.

Suphajee Suthumpun, the group chief executive of Dusit International, expressed that this new venture is a symbol of their determination to evolve and utilise their legacy to shape memorable experiences for the future. Compared to the original hotel’s 517 rooms, the new 39-storey hotel will feature a reduced capacity of 257 rooms, promising a spacious experience for guests. A unique corridor floorplan ensures every room overlooks the lush landscape of Lumpini Park.

Preserving the original hotel’s reputation for grandeur, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok will boast spacious banqueting and meeting facilities covering over 5,000 square metres. Signature elements from the original property have been carefully retained and incorporated into the design of the new building.

Suphajee stated that the blend of tradition and innovation in the new Dusit Thani Bangkok is aimed at surprising and pleasing both long-time fans of the original hotel and new generations of travellers. She added that this reimagined landmark serves as a template for the development of innovative services and experiences across Dusit Hotels and Resorts globally, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Expressing his delight and honour at leading the revival of this iconic hotel, Adrian Rudin, managing director of Dusit Thani Bangkok, commented that the original establishment was a cornerstone of the community for nearly five decades. He welcomed this new chapter, where heritage and modernity converge to provide each guest with an extraordinary experience.

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok is strategically located at the core of Dusit Central Park, a landmark 46-billion-baht mixed-use development encompassing ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a cutting-edge office tower, an upscale retail centre, and a sprawling Roof Park spread over 11,200 square metres. These additional components are anticipated to be inaugurated progressively in 2025.