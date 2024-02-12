Carabao Group earns spot in Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 11:50, 12 February 2024| Updated: 11:50, 12 February 2024
The Carabao Group gained recognition for its superior sustainable business practices, earning a place in The Sustainability Yearbook 2024. This accomplishment highlights the company’s vision of World Class Product, World Class Brand, demonstrating its exemplary sustainable management across environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) areas.

Out of over 9,400 participants in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the year 2023, Carabao emerged as a leading company. Its performance scored within the top 15% globally, compared to other businesses in its sector, reported Bangkok Post.

Sathien Sathientham, the Chief Executive of Carabao Group, expressed pride for their inclusion in the Sustainability Yearbook, stating it reaffirms their devotion to their vision. He thanked all employees for their active contribution and collaboration in achieving this feat. The group, he said, will remain committed to driving Carabao towards strong, sustainable growth with aims to spur positive change in the economy, society, and the environment.

The Sustainability Yearbook is an internationally recognised and investor-trusted sustainability report, Sathien added. The S&P CSA uses strict evaluation criteria covering ESG and economic dimensions. The 2023 assessment saw the addition of new insightful topics to its questions.

Sathien believes that the inclusion in the Sustainability Yearbook is another significant achievement for the Carabao Group. It signifies the firm’s commitment to promoting business growth in line with sustainability. He reiterated the group’s vision to “contribute to shaping a society of opportunities for a better life”.

