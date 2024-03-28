Bitcoin forecast to break US$80,000 barrier by year-end

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 08:18, 28 March 2024| Updated: 09:06, 28 March 2024
66 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of Kanchanara, Unsplash

Cryptocurrency prices, particularly Bitcoin, have experienced an unexpected surge this year. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance’s chief executive, Richard Teng, previously predicted Bitcoin would conclude 2024 at approximately US$80,000. However, current market trends indicate that Bitcoin could surpass that figure before the year ends.

Bitcoin’s popularity has been on the rise, reaching an all-time high of US$73,750 in mid-March. This represents a 56% increase since the start of the year, outperforming its 2021 peak of US$68,000. Despite a significant drop in value following the unsettling reports of high US inflation in February, Bitcoin managed to rebound, with its price exceeding US$70,000 for the first time in over a week.

The phenomenal rise in Bitcoin prices can be attributed to several factors. The launch of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) earlier this year led to a 350% surge in prices, recovering from a slump to US$15,000. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs on January 10, 2024, marking a significant shift in regulatory attitudes towards cryptocurrency.

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs had two significant impacts. Firstly, it enhanced the legitimacy of the asset class as the traditionally cautious SEC eased regulatory constraints. Secondly, the ETFs altered the supply and demand dynamics as providers had to purchase physical Bitcoin to offer the product.

Related news

Other jurisdictions are also considering the approval of similar products. Furthermore, the Bitcoin halving event, which happens roughly every four years, is anticipated to boost prices. The halving event reduces the volume of new Bitcoin entering the market, limiting the incentive for miners.

According to Suphasit Sitthisaovapark, head of product development and investment strategy at Asset Plus Fund Management, investors have purchased 5% of total Bitcoin supplies since the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January. The upcoming halving event next month could trigger supply shocks.

Bitcoin prices

Political factors could also play a role in the rise of Bitcoin prices. If the Republican Party, considered supportive of digital assets, wins the upcoming US presidential election, Bitcoin prices could receive an additional boost.

The macroeconomic backdrop is also encouraging for Bitcoin. Bitcoin prices could benefit from the anticipated interest rate cuts in the US. Unlike the previous record high in November 2021, the current rally is taking place despite positive real yields.

Market expectations for three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year provide a favourable environment for Bitcoin. A quicker or deeper cutting cycle could be a bullish driver for the asset.

The future trajectory of Bitcoin prices remains uncertain. However, research from 10x Research suggests that the recent surge is a positive sign. The current uptrend is supported by several central banks adopting dovish stances.

Sanjay Popli, chief executive of Cryptomind Advisory, predicts prices could reach between US$100,000 and US$150,000 during the second and fourth quarters of 2025. Robert Kiyosaki, an entrepreneur and author, predicts a Bitcoin price of US$100,000 by September 2024, reported Bangkok Post.

In conclusion, the rise in Bitcoin prices can be attributed to a combination of regulatory shifts, market dynamics, and political factors. As the market continues to evolve, investors need to stay informed and consider their options carefully.

Business News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thai economy struggles post-election, foreign investment declines

Published: 13:33, 27 March 2024

BAAC to back 50,000 tech-savvy farmers with 55 billion baht

Published: 13:17, 27 March 2024

Thai domestic car sales slump hits 26% as pickup sector suffers

Published: 11:19, 27 March 2024

Growth in Thai exports expected in Q1 due to stable freight costs

Published: 10:49, 27 March 2024