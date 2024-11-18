Banpu strikes a green chord amid energy chaos

Picture courtesy of Banpu

While the energy industry faces turbulent times, Thai powerhouse Banpu is staying the course, determined to hit the right note with its ambitious green agenda. Listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), Banpu is full steam ahead in its mission to produce quality energy with a keen focus on environmental care, even as market volatility looms large.

Under the baton of Banpu Chief Executive Sinon Vongkusolkit, Banpu is conducting a symphony of sustainability initiatives aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Advertisements

Their strategic energy symphonic plan hits all the right notes, offering innovative and planet-friendly solutions to meet soaring global energy demands, said Sinon, as Banpu continues its march towards eco-friendly operations, a journey launched in 2016, by embracing high-efficiency, low-emission technologies.

“Energy Symphonics represents our synchronised approach of creating new and sustainable energy solutions.”

Banpu’s game plan includes four missions targeting three key gigs in the energy sector: keeping the lights on with reliable supply, making energy affordable for all, and cutting down on its environmental footprint.

Task number one? Decarbonisation plans to help Banpu hit its net-zero target, slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% and reducing coal’s domination in earnings by 2030.

Part of this clean-up act includes exploring ammonia as a coal alternative at its Rayong power plant to curb carbon dioxide emissions. Meanwhile, Banpu’s gas business advances full throttle, blending its winning formula of gas upstream, gas-fired power, and carbon capture technologies to deliver low-carbon gas solutions in the bustling US market.

Advertisements

Banpu expects a revenue windfall from CCUS tech at its Barnett shale field in Texas. These projects are set to produce carbon-sequestered gas, a premium clean energy option fetching top dollar.

The Renewables+ mission accelerates Banpu’s clean energy push across Asia-Pacific, pouring investments into battery energy storage systems and leveraging carbon credits, said Sinon, highlighting the erratic nature of solar and wind power.

“BESS aims to solve the intermittency of renewable power.”

Banpu is tuning up next-gen mining, integrating smart tech and AI to boost efficiency and cut costs while minimising environmental impact, not to mention its foray into strategic minerals crucial for the energy transition, said Sinon, reshaping standards for reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

“We are passionate about tackling the energy trilemma head-on.”

Gas production

On US soil, Banpu is amplifying its gas ventures while expanding renewable projects in Japan. Its gas production arm, BKV Corporation, recently made its New York Stock Exchange debut, raising a cool US$270 million and underscoring its gas value chain potential.

Banpu’s footprint in Japan widens with a US$35 million stake in renewable developer Amp Co. Together, they’re orchestrating 800 megawatts of solar and wind initiatives, targeting a 2-gigawatt platform by decade’s end.

As the Iwate Tono Battery Farm nears completion, Banpu continues to power through challenges. Despite market headwinds leading to a third-quarter net loss of US$24 million and sales revenue of US$1.34 billion, the company remains upbeat. Declining coal and natural gas prices paired with foreign exchange hits took a toll, but Banpu’s eyes stayed fixed on the horizon.

Even amid financial storms, Sinon insists that despite challenges in a volatile energy market, Banpu is confident the Energy Symphonics strategy will drive growth, create long-term value for shareholders, and prioritise all stakeholders while caring for the planet.

Banpu’s symphony of strategic moves hints at a promising crescendo ahead.

What Other Media Are Saying Kaohoon International highlights Banpu’s new strategy “Energy Symphonics,” aiming for a sustainable energy transition by 2030, addressing security, equity, and sustainability while pursuing significant growth in renewables and decarbonisation. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why is Banpu focusing on reducing coal-related earnings by 2030? To align with global sustainability goals and decrease its environmental impact by transitioning towards cleaner energy solutions. How could ammonia serve as an alternative to coal in power plants? Ammonia can potentially lower carbon emissions by replacing coal, fostering a cleaner energy generation process. What role does carbon capture play in Banpu’s gas strategy? Carbon capture enhances the environmental profile of gas by sequestering CO2, creating a cleaner, high-value gas product. What impact might Banpu’s investment in BESS have on renewable energy reliability? BESS could mitigate the intermittency of renewables, ensuring a more stable and reliable energy supply from variable sources. What if intelligent mining technologies could drastically reduce environmental harm? It could revolutionise mining practices by minimizing ecological damage while maintaining resource extraction efficiency.