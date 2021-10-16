Connect with us

Bangkok

Worker rescued from outside 26th floor after alleged rope cut

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A painter on the 26th floor was rescued after his safety rope was cut. (via Daily News)

At a 32 story condominium in Nonthaburi, a painter was rescued while dangling outside the 26th floor, alleging that someone cut his safety rope. The incident took place in Pak Kret district of the Bangkok suburb to the west of the capital earlier this week.

According to reports in Thai media, two painters were doing work in the middle of the day on the outside of the highrise condo, suspended by support ropes, when someone in the building cut the rope from a floor somewhere above the workers.

The man precariously perched 26 floors above the street, at the 5-way intersection at Lumpini, below pounded on the window of the apartment he was hanging outside of in order to attract attention and get help.

A British man and his Thai partner lived in the apartment and came to the rescue. They were able to open the window and help the dangling man to safety, pulling him into the apartment. They looked down and confirmed the severed rope lying in a pile on the floor 26 stories below.

Though the painter was accustomed to working very high up and not generally afraid of heights, he was said to be shaking when rescued after the rope were cut after narrowly avoiding a plunge from the upper floor.

There was no mention of whether a police report had been filed or if there was any investigation into the allegations that the severed rope had been done intentionally or maliciously.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-16 12:21
He could work as a stuntman in Cliffhanger 2.
image
palooka
2021-10-16 12:34
She thought he would come and "paint" everyday.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok1 min ago

Rescue workers cut stuck PVC pipe from man’s genitals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Covid-19 Saturday Update: 10,648 cases, 82 deaths, provincial data
Thailand3 hours ago

Nearly 70,000 foreigners register for vaccines on expatvac site

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok4 hours ago

Worker rescued from outside 26th floor after alleged rope cut
Tourism5 hours ago

38 countries reportedly on short list for no-quarantine reopening
Tourism5 hours ago

Tourism operators: Russians and others need clear entry rules
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World6 hours ago

Australian suspected gas leak is actually familiar smell for Thais
Bangkok7 hours ago

Soi Dog Foundation provides food relief for animals in flood-hit central Thailand
Hot News19 hours ago

Thai Twitter goes crazy as Russell Crowe tweets Sandbox visit
Crime21 hours ago

Transgender woman arrested for selling live sex show on LINE
Crime22 hours ago

Thai woman charged with trafficking women to Bahrain for sex
Thailand News Today22 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Arrival quarantine waived for 5 countries, The new Thailand pass | Oct. 15
Crime23 hours ago

Chon Buri Police arrest 30 people in luxury resort gambling raid
Guides24 hours ago

5 Thai cooking classes in Phuket
Politics24 hours ago

Bill Clinton hospitalised with blood infection
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending