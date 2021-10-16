Worker rescued from outside 26th floor after alleged rope cut

At a 32 story condominium in Nonthaburi, a painter was rescued while dangling outside the 26th floor, alleging that someone cut his safety rope. The incident took place in Pak Kret district of the Bangkok suburb to the west of the capital earlier this week.

According to reports in Thai media, two painters were doing work in the middle of the day on the outside of the highrise condo, suspended by support ropes, when someone in the building cut the rope from a floor somewhere above the workers.

The man precariously perched 26 floors above the street, at the 5-way intersection at Lumpini, below pounded on the window of the apartment he was hanging outside of in order to attract attention and get help.

A British man and his Thai partner lived in the apartment and came to the rescue. They were able to open the window and help the dangling man to safety, pulling him into the apartment. They looked down and confirmed the severed rope lying in a pile on the floor 26 stories below.

Though the painter was accustomed to working very high up and not generally afraid of heights, he was said to be shaking when rescued after the rope were cut after narrowly avoiding a plunge from the upper floor.

There was no mention of whether a police report had been filed or if there was any investigation into the allegations that the severed rope had been done intentionally or maliciously.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

