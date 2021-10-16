Connect with us

Thailand

Nearly 70,000 foreigners register for vaccines on expatvac site

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 70,000 foreigners have registered for vaccines on the expatvac website. (via PIXNIO)

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, almost 70,000 expat and foreign residents have signed up for Covid-19 vaccines using the expatvac website. The website was created by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, along with the Ministry of Public Health, and open to the public on August 1.

The website was set up to help all the expats and foreigners that have been living in Thailand but have struggled to get access to vaccines. The expatvac site allowed foreigners of any age group and any location within Thailand to register to receive their vaccination.

The director of the Health Hazard and Disease Control Division of the Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that they have set aside enough vaccines for every foreign resident who registered on the website. According to their data, as of Tuesday, 69,441 people had signed up to request Covid-19 vaccines, and so far 47,794 of those who signed up have received a vaccination appointment.

One interesting statistic is that 55,560 of the applicants, equating to about 80%, are under the age of 60. Further, just 6% of those who signed up were afflicted with one of the 7 health conditions the Thai government has designated as high risk and most eligible for priority vaccination. Also, 337 pregnant women registered, 0.4% of all those who applied, as they are another demographic that receives vaccine priority.

So far, the nationality with the most registered requests for vaccines is Filipinos with nearly 8,000 expats requesting inoculation. The ministries encourage any foreigner living in Thailand who have not yet been vaccinated to register on the expatvac website as this is the way to notify the government to earmark a vaccine for them. You can register to receive your first vaccine here.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

image
Bob20
2021-10-16 14:51
1 minute ago, Dr.Sivada said: They could publicize one million expats registered and it would make zero difference whatsoever. Why? Because no one has received what they registered for. Lol. That's not actually true. They did provide Pfizer. But many…
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-16 15:22
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, almost 70,000 expat and foreign residents have signed up for Covid-19 vaccines using the expatvac website. The website was created by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, along with the…
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-16 15:27
4 minutes ago, mickkotlarski said: I cannot knock or criticize the system and my only fault was software issues earlier on. But apart from that I got 2 shots of Pfizer by Bangkok Hospital staff at Siam Paragon. My registration…
image
Stonker
2021-10-16 15:39
35 minutes ago, Dr.Sivada said: They could publicize one million expats registered and it would make zero difference whatsoever. Why? Because no one has received what they registered for. Lol. Totally, 100% verifiably untrue. Nobody "registered" for a specific vaccine,…
image
Stonker
2021-10-16 15:45
18 minutes ago, mickkotlarski said: Just need to register for a Covid19 passport for travel and all squared away. You should be able to get a standard WHO vaccination 'yellow book' from Bangkok Hospital which is probably more recognised worldwide, which…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending