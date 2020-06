Woman runs drug syndicate from Bangkok prison | The Thaiger

Police cracked down on a drug network allegedly and discovered that it was being run by a female inmate in the Bangkok Remand Prison, using a gold shop to launder more than 3 billion baht in illegal drug money.

The woman, Daorueng Somsaeng, as well as 9 other inmates in various jails and prisons across Thailand, are facing money laundering charges. Police with the Crime Suppression Division raided locations they believe were associated with the drug network in Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga and Ranong, catching another 10 alleged members of the network. The Bangkok Post did not report on any drugs found in the raids.

The investigation into the Somsaeng’s ring last year followed police arresting 40 year old Theeraporn Chumuang, a suspect in other domestic assaults, was linked to the major drug syndicate. Police say the man admitted to smuggling drugs into Northern Thailand and distributing them to customers in other provinces.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

