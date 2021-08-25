Connect with us

Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Posttoday

The appalling story of the Mueng Nakhon Sawan Police suffocating a man to death while trying to extort him for 2 million baht continues with more and more shocking turns. Now details are emerging of the accused police station superintendent Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon’s luxury house on a large plot of land in Bangkok with 13 high-end cars.

First, the superintendent was transferred to another precinct until video of the murder was posted online and immediately went viral. Today the Thai court issued warrants for the arrest of 7 of the police officers, including the superintendent, 4 of whom are in custody already.

But Thitisan, known as “Chief Joe”, has not been taken into custody. Warnings went out to immigration police and border checkpoints to fear that he would flee the country. And now, when officials went to his house to try to locate the wanted police officer, the public was shocked to hear about his luxurious lifestyle, his mansion, and his collection of expensive cars.

The Royal Thai Police’s investigative team visited Chief Joe’s 2-acre compound in Bangkok today in the Khlong Sam Wa district but he was not there. There were two Burmese housekeepers and a security guard home when investigators arrived. They were questioned but said they knew nothing about Chief Joe’s whereabouts and have had no contact with him.

The grounds were thoroughly searched, giving people a glimpse into his sprawling land that includes a large football field and a sizable swimming pool. Among the grounds, police counted 13 luxury cars and supercars parked there, apparently owned by Chief Joe. The cars, including a Lamborghini and a Ferrari, are valued at more than 100 million baht in total.

Many are now questioning how the police station superintendent has afforded such a lavish lifestyle with a massive compound, luxurious house, and fleet of very expensive cars.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

EdwardV
2021-08-26 02:28
You can’t make this stuff up.
Dedinbed
2021-08-26 02:39
58 minutes ago, Thaiger said: 13 high-end cars. If I were him I'd quote Prawit " I'm looking after them for 13 dead buddies " ..
Dedinbed
2021-08-26 02:41
2 minutes ago, Dedinbed said:
Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending