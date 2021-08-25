Bangkok
Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
The appalling story of the Mueng Nakhon Sawan Police suffocating a man to death while trying to extort him for 2 million baht continues with more and more shocking turns. Now details are emerging of the accused police station superintendent Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon’s luxury house on a large plot of land in Bangkok with 13 high-end cars.
First, the superintendent was transferred to another precinct until video of the murder was posted online and immediately went viral. Today the Thai court issued warrants for the arrest of 7 of the police officers, including the superintendent, 4 of whom are in custody already.
But Thitisan, known as “Chief Joe”, has not been taken into custody. Warnings went out to immigration police and border checkpoints to fear that he would flee the country. And now, when officials went to his house to try to locate the wanted police officer, the public was shocked to hear about his luxurious lifestyle, his mansion, and his collection of expensive cars.
The Royal Thai Police’s investigative team visited Chief Joe’s 2-acre compound in Bangkok today in the Khlong Sam Wa district but he was not there. There were two Burmese housekeepers and a security guard home when investigators arrived. They were questioned but said they knew nothing about Chief Joe’s whereabouts and have had no contact with him.
The grounds were thoroughly searched, giving people a glimpse into his sprawling land that includes a large football field and a sizable swimming pool. Among the grounds, police counted 13 luxury cars and supercars parked there, apparently owned by Chief Joe. The cars, including a Lamborghini and a Ferrari, are valued at more than 100 million baht in total.
Many are now questioning how the police station superintendent has afforded such a lavish lifestyle with a massive compound, luxurious house, and fleet of very expensive cars.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
Australia and New Zealand consider just living with Covid-19
Keep your subscriptions! OnlyFans backs down on porn ban
Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Worldwide Covid-19 infections may be levelling off again
Top 5 Largest Property Developers in Thailand
Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand
Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok
Husband and wife arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine to Hong Kong
Thailand News Today | 7 policemen arrested over killing of drug dealer | August 25
Indonesian navy seizes tanker and crew, says they stole oil
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 25
Mobile vaccination bus to travel around Bangkok, exact locations to be visited unknown
Covid delays construction of 3 train lines
Record 156 Covid-19 infections as Phuket edges near 800 a week
Top 5 activities you must do in Chon Buri
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand
Betong Airport in Yala is almost ready to be southernmost Airport
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
- Crime1 day ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- News3 days ago
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Vietnam Covid-19 surges, Ho Chi Minh enters lockdown Monday
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Koh Samui flights resume Wednesday despite Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Mass screenings of markets in dark red provinces planned, antigen test kits to be used
Recent comments: