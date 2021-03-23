UNAids staffer who reported sexual assault at a Bangkok hotel loses dismissal case | Thaiger

Bangkok
UNAids staffer who reported sexual assault at a Bangkok hotel loses dismissal case
A former policy advisor for a United Nations programme fighting AIDS, who claims she was sexually assaulted in a Bangkok hotel elevator by a then-senior official for the agency and was later fired after going public with the accusations, lost her appeal against her termination from UNAids.
The 41 year old Martina Brostrom from Sweden says she was sexually assaulted in 2015 by the then-UNAids deputy executive director in a Bangkok hotel elevator. She went public in 2018, saying Luiz Loures groped her in the elevaotr and tried to drag her to his room. Luiz denies the accusations.
In December 2019, Martina was fired for sexual and financial misconduct. She claims the dismissal was actually retaliation for going public with the sexual assault allegations.
The Global Board of Appeal of the World Health Organisation overseeing the UNAids wrote a response to Martina’s appeal, which was obtained by Reuters, saying “The Panel concluded that the misconduct of the Appellant was established and did not find an error of fact or law in the findings of misconduct.”
Martina was also refused a copy of an internal investigation into her alleged assault. She told Reuters reporters that she feels “fooled by the system.”
“I am appalled that they reject any link between my harassment claim and my dismissal and that they refused to provide me with a copy of the report of the investigation.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, most at an immigration detention centre
401 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most of the cases were at an immigration detention centre in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district
Thailand now has 1,419 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,277 coronavirus infections and 92 deaths.
A 75 year old Thai man in Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of heart valve regurgitation, high blood pressure and Alzheimer’s disease. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 14 and died 5 days later.
Out of the 401 new Covid-19 cases, 337 were detected through active case finding, including 318 cases at the Bang Khen immigrant detention centre. 46 cases were local transmissions and 18 were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Protests
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand has issued a statement condemning the shooting of reporters at an anti-government protest in Bangkok at the weekend. Saturday night’s protest, around the Sanam Luang area of the capital, ended with at least 33 people injured, including 3 reporters.
The statement referred to United Nations guidelines that say rubber bullets should only ever be a last resort and should always be aimed at the lower body and never the head. It’s understood one of the reporters working at the protest had to be hospitalised for a head scan after he was allegedly hit in the head by a rubber bullet.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the FCCT has expressed concern over tactics employed by police on the night, including the use of tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets. The club has also called on the authorities to acknowledge that reporters doing their job should not become police targets.
The FCCT statement follows a joint statement from 6 Thai media associations, in which they urged authorities to respect the right of citizens to peacefully protest under a democratic system, without the threat of force. The statement also calls on police to refrain from violence and instead inform protesters and reporters in advance of the dispersal tactics they plan to use. It says the authorities need to review their crowd-control procedures and should never resort to using force against working reporters.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Bangkok police officer caught on film following actress into public toilet
A Thai actress, who has previously been critical of the government, has accused a Bangkok police officer of following her into a public toilet at a petrol station. Siralapas Kongtrakan, also known as, “Mew”, says the incident took place on March 6 at 11.30pm in the Lad Phrao district and she managed to film it on her mobile phone. She has gone public with the matter, alleging that a police report filed shortly after the incident mysteriously disappeared.
According to a Bangkok Post report, CCTV footage shows the officer walking away from the toilet, before getting into a police car and speeding away. Siralapas says she filed a report with Phahon Yothin police station the following day, but subsequently lost faith in anything being done when she heard no more about the matter. She says she will not back down from seeking justice and decided to share her story on social media.
In the video clip posted on her Facebook page, the actress can be heard asking the officer what he’s doing. She then follows him out of the ladies’ toilet to the car park area, repeating the question. The officer doesn’t answer, other than saying he is innocent, before getting into a police car with the number 03464 and driving off.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Siralapas says the incident is clearly a case of harassment.
“This is not only harassment. It’s sexual harassment.”
Although the actress has previously criticised the government on her Facebook page, the Bangkok Post reports that she made no reference to politics during yesterday’s press conference. In addressing the media, she said she was only concerned about her safety and seeing justice done, adding that there were also good police officers out there.
In response, the Metropolitan Police Bureau has issued a statement confirming the man in the footage is an MPB officer and is under investigation. It’s understood the officer claims he accidentally entered the wrong toilets, which Siralapas rejects. She says it wouldn’t be possible to make such a mistake as the area was well-lit and the toilets were clearly signposted as being the ladies’ restroom.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
