Bangkok
Thailand’s Universal Healthcare adds Smart ID tech
“Hospitals and clinics which participate in the universal healthcare scheme have made preparations for this and many are now ready to use the smart ID cards and implement the new procedure.”
If you’re a subscriber to Thailand’s universal healthcare scheme, you’ll will be required to provide smart ID cards to verify your identity when receiving treatment and services at participating facilities around Bangkok. The new cards will be valid from the start of next year.
But use of the new smart ID cards, in conjunction with the”gold card” healthcare scheme, as part of patient’s verification, will only apply in Bangkok for now. The use of smart ID cards will allows for the integration of patient data and medical records between hospitals as it’s rolled out in the capital, then around the country.
Sakchai Kanjanawatana, secretary-general of the National Health Security Office says the updated verification process is “aimed at preventing fraud by those who are not covered by the universal healthcare scheme”. He said that it’s based on the new system instigated by the navy-run Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital and BTU-Medical Dental Clinic.
“Based on the pilot scheme implemented by Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital, the use of smart ID cards can prevent fraud. Even though there are additional steps involved when the smart ID cards are first used, they ultimately end up being more convenient for patients when the systems are linked.”
According to the Bangkok Post, the use of smart ID cards for verification will be expanded later starting with state hospitals under the supervision of the Public Health Ministry, he said.
Capt Pattanachai Chalermwan, deputy director of Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital, said new technology will make it more convenient for patients as they will be able to visit any clinics which partner with the hospital.
“With the new verification system in place, the patients do not need to visit the hospital as often. Instead, they can go to any participating clinic at their convenience and they will get continued services.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
37 year old Egyptian arrested over an alleged protection racket
A 37 year old Egyptian is now in custody following his arrest over alleged “mafia ties” and “running a protection racket” in Bangkok. Police further alleged his dealings in illicit drugs and alleged ties to a foreign mafia gangs. He was also found to have overstayed his visa.
Police say that the gang involved collected money from foreigners, mostly Middle Eastern, in exchange for “protection”. The group made claims to their ‘customers’ that they would provide safety to foreigners against criminals the police weren’t able to catch or people under their protection. The gangs claimed to have strong links to police and officials. The gangs were also selling illicit drugs around Bangkok’s entertainment venues.
Foreigners paid monthly and those who refused faced threats. Some had been harmed by the foreign gang.
When police checked the man’s visa history they found he had overstayed his Thailand by1,772 days. During questioning he admitted that he had been arrested for selling crystal methamphetamine in 2017 and awaiting prosecution.
Police are continuing the investigation in the case to find others connected to the man, named as ‘Mohamed’.
In a similar case a 24 year old from Jordan named ‘Ali’ was also offering the same ‘protection’ services to Middle East people who had been staying in Thailand illegally. He was deported for overstaying his visa.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Air Pollution
Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO
If all else fails, spray water at it … That seems to be the motto of officials in Bangkok, who have resorted to spraying large plumes of water into the air, in an effort to rid the capital of the smog that has plagued it for months now. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has launched the “Bangkok Big Cleaning Day”, in the company of Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Jirasan Kaewsaeng-akem from the Metropolitan Police.
The initiative is an attempt to clear the PM2.5 dust particles that have left the capital shrouded in smog. The haze problem was bad earlier this week but cleaned up a bit on Thursday and Friday. In addition to vast jets of water being sprayed into the air, Aswin says the city’s streets are getting a thorough cleaning, as are public facilities across the capital.
“The activity will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok. They are Din Daeng district, the Wong Wian Yai intersection in Thongburi district, Central Rama II in Bang Khun Thian district, Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Watthana district, and in front of Nong Khaem district office.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, Niphon says the Interior Ministry has instructed contractors in Bangkok and surrounding areas to delay construction work during the months of January and February in order to reduce the annual air pollution around the city.
“We have also asked provinces around Bangkok to stop burning of garbage and leftover crops, which are one of the sources of PM2.5 that could be carried by wind to Bangkok areas.”
To see what’s really contributing to Bangkok’s air pollution woes, have a look at our video below…
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Air Pollution
Smoke and mirrors – the truth about Bangkok’s air pollution | VIDEO
OPINION
TRANSCRIPT
Smoke, haze, smog. Every year it’s the same culprits in Bangkok. It’s all the cars sitting in traffic, it’s the old diesel buses, it’s people burning too many incense sticks… yes, that was actually used a reason to explain Bangkok’s bad air at one stage last year during Chinese New Year.
Of course all those things contribute to the city’s pollution but are far from the main problem.
From December to April each year Thailand’s capital city skies became grey with a smog and haze, some days Bangkok ranks in the worst cities in the world for air pollution during this period. But the buses, industry and people during intense sticks are much the same all year round, but the smoke and haze problem is mostly limited to just the months between December and April. So why?
There’s two critical factors at work here. Firstly the annual monsoon, as the airflow flips around the end of November each year from a south west airflow, sweeping moist air out of the Indian Ocean into Thailand, to a north east airflow where drier air is swept down from the Asian continent.
That change of the monsoon also coincides with the annual burns season where farmers burn off their harvested plantation… mostly rice, corn and sugar. Most of these farm areas are to the north and north east of Bangkok.
Put these two phenomena together and you get the drier, north east airflow blowing smoke and haze down from the country’s north and north-eastern farmlands. The problem can be bad enough in Bangkok, but central Thailand and the north suffer even more from the choking smoke and the seasonal public health fiasco.
For reasons, probably mostly commercial, the Thai government have been reticent to directly address the annual burn off season, SAYING that they’re going to crackdown on illegal burning, but never following through with effective enforcement.
Instead, prodded by the media, the Government rolls out its PR machine and invites the media to take photos of water cannons blasting thousands of litres of valuable water into the sky, doing precisely NOTHING to address the air pollution problem.
For some reason there appears to some officials who actually think this grotesque waste of water is achieving something… beyond a woefully ineffective media stunt.
All this obfuscation from officials and the government is completely ignoring the PM2.5 micron “elephant in the room”… the annual burn off season.
In truth the problem in Bangkok is little to do with the traffic, buses and local industry. Of course, it’s a contributor but a tiny fraction of the bigger, deliberately lit, plantation fire issue.
A long term solution is to subsidise proper machinery for Thailand’s farmers to clear the land mechanically, rather than the cheaper burning of the crops. Districts could share the cost of the necessary machinery, with individual farmers and companies hiring the equipment when needed.
Today it’s easy to track all the fires, clearly identified by NASA satellites, in almost real time. It’s a free website that anyone can log onto… even Thai government officials. You can see the active fires in Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar as well, but there is a big concentration in central, northern and north-eastern Thailand.
You can see clear evidence of exactly where the smoke is coming from… matched with the daily weather forecast which provides the direction and strength of the winds.
There’s even a simple site like Air Visual which lists the air quality around the country, and the world for that matter, any time of the day… district by district, suburb by suburb.
The information from Air Visual clearly links the poor air quality with the fires that are burning. All this information is free… it’s not rocket science.
At some stage the Thai government and compliant officials will be forced to bite the bullet and admit that the annual pollution problem is what it is – a cover up to protect large and powerful multi-nationals and their agricultural pursuits.
Not until these issues are honestly tackled will Bangkok, and the northern parts of the country, going to be spared from this annual, critical, public health issue.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
37 year old Egyptian arrested over an alleged protection racket
Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO
United Nations condemns Thailand’s use of lèse majesté law against minor | VIDEO
Smoke and mirrors – the truth about Bangkok’s air pollution | VIDEO
Golf ASQ facilities to be announced next week – green alternatives to mandatory quarantine
Health Ministry to confirm list of “quarantine” golf resorts
Police charge 4 with swindling co-payment scheme, investigate over 700 others
Health Minister points to migrant workers as likely source of virus in Samut Sakhon
US cybersecurity agency alleges Russian hacking campaign
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
No… Eating loads of holy basil won’t protect you from Covid-19
Deputy PM says pandemic exposed problems in Thai economy, time to improve
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Thailand’s top epidemiologist warns against shortening quarantine
US Senate support for protest movement won’t impact Thailand – Foreign Minister
Laos – the ‘battery’ of Asia and a ticking environmental time bomb
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
Germany’s media reports on doubts that the Thai King will return
No “drink voting” – Alcohol ban on Saturday and Sunday during elections
Thai man strikes it rich after finding whale vomit
The smog returns to Bangkok
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
Want to come to Thailand? Special Tourist Visa open to visitors “around the world”
Cheaper flights to Phuket a possibility to help revive the tourism industry
HM the King says “I’m just like other human beings”
Phuket taxis and tuk tuks under the microscope again after passenger ripped off
New commemorative bank notes spark worries of a mix-up
Addition of 1 million hotel nights delayed as fraud detected in domestic travel scheme
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7
Thailand News Today | Burmese border #&#!!!, Charges for Penguin, 9 dead in floods | Dec 4
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways corruption, Southern floods, Border Covid outbreak | Dec 3
Trending
- ข่าวประเทศไทย4 days ago
หวยฮานอย 15 12 63 ตรวจหวยฮานอย 15 ธ.ค. 63
- Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
- Thailand3 days ago
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
- ข่าวประเทศไทย4 days ago
ราคาทอง 15 ธ.ค. 63 ราคาทองวันนี้ ทองขึ้น 50 บาท ทองรูปพรรณบาทละ 26,600
- Thailand3 days ago
Addition of 1 million hotel nights delayed as fraud detected in domestic travel scheme
- Air Pollution3 days ago
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
- Thailand3 days ago
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
Jesus Monroe
Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:16 am
Expats?
Issan John
Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3:10 pm
Expats don’t have Thai ID cards so they can’t have the new “smart” Thai ID cards this report is about – it’s just a normal-style Thai ID card, but with a chip that makes it more secure as it has biometric data (fingerprints, etc).
… nor can expats have Thai “gold cards” entitling them to universal health care (more generally known as “yellow cards”) and the 30 baht scheme.
If you’re working and paying tax here you’re covered at government hospitals by your tax social security scheme, just as Thais are.
If not you can register at your local clinic (at sub-district level), local hospital (district level) and city / provincial hospital and you’ll get a hospital card and hospital number (one for the district hospital, one for the city / provincial hospital) which will save you having to register and give any details whenever you go to the hospital. You just show your hospital registration card at A&E, or put it in the tray for out patient treatment, whatever the local system is, in exactly the same way that Thais do with their ID cards; the only difference may be that if they don’t know you they may ask for your passport as verification – since registering, I’ve never been asked, even when admitted to the main city / provincial hospital for a few days.
It’s actually a very efficient system, despite what some who’ve never used it will tell you. When we moved a few years ago, for example, the Bangkok International Hospital Group couldn’t access any medical records at one of their hospitals from another branch, so we had to take all our records with us, printed out, and start from scratch at the new branch (they may have improved their system since, I don’t know), while all my records at my local/district hospital are immediately available on-line at the city/provincial hospital and vice-versa.
You pay exactly the same prices that a Thai would if they’re not covered by the Social Care or Universal Health Care systems, and are treated in exactly the same way they would be – joining the queue if you’re not a priority, and triaged to the front if you are (as I have been on a couple of occasions). The ambience may not be quite the same as at an “international” hospital, but in my experience of both (not only for myself) the treatment is every bit as good (at least the treatment I’ve needed so far), just as prompt, and the “VIP” rooms on a par but a fraction of the price although they’re not always available – I emphasise, though, that’s only my personal experience and it probably varies depending on the medical issue.
Jesus Monroe
Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 6:23 pm
Thank you Issan your a very kind man to bring me up to date. Much appreciated.
Issan John
Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3:16 pm
This suggests that Thailand may be extending the Universal Healthcare Scheme from just coverage at their local hospital (plus referrals to other main hospitals) to full coverage at any hospital, with no need for a referral.
Hopefully (for Thais) that’s the case as if so it will be a major step forward for Thais under the yellow card scheme, but I’m far from sure that’s correct.
Johan Ubel
Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 8:47 pm
If they also would implement a fingerprint sensor on the card as the biometric smart cards do, all data on the chip är proven to belong to the person. If not, all places where you need to identify yourself, all clinics/administration facilities need the same kind of fingerprint reader and you still cannot identify yourself on distance, from home or from wherever.