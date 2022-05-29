Bangkok
Thailand’s annual silk fair in Bangkok helps with ‘soft power’ scheme
The word ‘soft power’ has exploded into Thailand’s lexicon ever since young rapper ‘Milli’ promoted the country’s signature sticky rice and mango dish last month. In its soft power scheme, Thai authorities aim to promote the ‘5 Fs’ to the rest of the world. The 5 Fs are: food, films, fashion, fighting, and festivals.
Now, Thai authorities say they will continue promoting the country’s world renowned silk as a part of the soft power scheme. Last night, silk collections designed by over 200 fashion students from universities and colleges around the country were displayed at the annual Thai silk fair. The fair was held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall, near Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River.
The fair featured a fashion show in which the permanent secretaries dressed in clothes from the collections, and cat-walked on a runway. Diplomats, as well as professional, amateur and guest models also presented new collections in another show at the fair.
Thailand’s Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said the fair, held annually, attracts young Thais interested in traditional fabrics, and encourages them to combine traditional silk with modern fashion.
“This could become a new area of Thailand soft power.”
Itthiphol said a total of 227 designs have now been submitted to the third Big Silk Designer Contest. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the government appreciated the cooperation of embassies and consulates in promoting Thai silk, which included using Thai silk in their own national costumes.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
After Songkhla storm, tree falls and kills man
Tensions flare once again in Israel-Palestine ahead of controversial march
Now there’s a Pepsi price surge coming to Thailand, too
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
Phuket conservationists lead beach cleanup after trash washes up from storms
10 things foreigners find strange about Thailand!! | This is Thailand
Thailand’s annual silk fair in Bangkok helps with ‘soft power’ scheme
Pattaya tourist says security guards beat him “bloody” near Walking Street
Thailand’s DDC stops reporting positive ATK results
Train hits car, killing young girl in South Thailand
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Storms rip through areas of Phuket, including food festival
Being privileged in Thailand and Amazing Camera work in water parks | Thaiger Bites
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
Passengers missing after boat capsizes off Indonesian island
Unique spa treatments to try in Thailand
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
“I still love her:” Laos woman marries Thai man then runs away with the dowry
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
Malaysia targets tourists from Thailand
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
AirAsia plane lands on wrong runway in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- South3 days ago
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
- Central Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Central Thailand3 days ago
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Leisure3 days ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- Thailand4 days ago
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya officials say Walking Street should be repaired by August
- Thailand3 days ago
American cruise company looking for 1,000 Thai service staff
Recent comments: