Police chief transferred following raid on Bangkok gambling den | The Thaiger

A police chief in Bangkok has been transferred to a dormant post following a raid on a gambling den in the capital.

The Bangkok Post reports that the bust took place at a snooker shop in the Bang Chan area of ​​the capital. 47 people were arrested, with the seizure of 49,300 baht in cash, which was being used for bets. Arresting officers also confiscated packs of cards and other gambling equipment.

It’s understood that Theerapong Wongratpitak has been moved to the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s operations centre, in an order signed by bureau chief, Pakkapong Pongpetra. The former police chief is being replaced by a deputy city police chief, Somprasong Yentuam, in an acting capacity.

Meanwhile, the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration claims that Thai women gamblers are the worst offenders when it comes to violating the current social distancing rules. Last month, a man in the north-east province of Nakhon Ratchasima, reported his wife to police after she invited friends around for a few card games.

