One body recovered, search continues for another after collapse of pavilion in Samut Songkhram | The Thaiger

Bangkok
One body recovered, search continues for another after collapse of pavilion in Samut Songkhram
PHOTOS: Thai PBS
After more than 17 hours of searching, rescue workers have now recovered a female body from the collapsed pavilion that slid into the Mae Klong River in Thailand’s central province of Samut Songkram, west of Bangkok. The search continues for one other missing person believed to still be trapped under the submerged wreckage of the building.
The recovered victim has been identified as Sureeporn Urachoen, who was among more than 20 people packed into the 50 year old riverside pavilion next to Wat Petsamutvoravihara pier in the main city area of Samut Songkram, which had been converted into a restaurant.
Thai PBS reports that officials suspect that the old pavilion was unable to withstand the weight of people and simply collapsed. About 20 people were injured and two went missing.
The other missing female person has been identified as Pornpilai Sualek, but say their efforts are being hampered by strong currents.
The restaurant owner told Thai PBS that he heard a cracking sound under the pavilion and went down to investigate only to find that some of the supporting pillars had broken. He then told his customers to evacuate, but the structure collapsed, throwing many customers into the river. Many managed to swim to safety.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Old food pavilion collapses dumping over 20 people into Samut Songkram river
PHOTO: Public Relations Department – Samut Songkhram
Rescue workers are scouring the Mae Klong River in Samut Songkram, west of Bangkok, for four missing people after an old ferryboat shelter on a river bank collapsed yesterday, plunging more than two dozen people into the water. One person has died and at least 19 others injured when the riverside food pavilion collapsed.
Rescue workers rushed to the scene pulling 23 people, some of them injured, out of the river and sent them to a local hospital.
It is thought that the pavilion was unable to withstand the weight of the large number of people and collapsed into the river. All except six did not fall into the river and sustained only minor injuries in the plunge.
The old shelter was located next to Wat Petch pier in Tambon Mae Klon, Muang district.
The Muang municipal office set up a disaster response centre at its auditorium to help victims.
Bangkok
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
PHOTOS: Sanook
A blue sedan has split in two in a dramatic incident on a road leading to the Ngam Wong Wan Road in Bangkok’s northern suburbs.
Sanook reports that a Thai couple have escaped totally unscathed after the man admitted to police that he lost control after hitting a rock and slammed into roadside barriers. The 29 year old driver says the air bags deployed, the car split in two and the rear half then exploded. Shaken, but completely unhurt and conscious, he released his and his partner’s seatbelts and got out of the car.
When emergency responders arrived they found the bemused couple sitting on the grass contemplating their good luck after walking away from the dramatic incident.
The burnt out wreckage of the rear half of the car was ten metres back down the road. The driver had a small red mark on his neck from the seat belt but that was the only mark on either of their bodies, despite the dramatic ripping apart of their vehicle.
Bangkok
Co-working spaces in Bangkok are re-shaping small to medium business office options
PHOTO: The Great Room
Co-working spaces are opening up around Bangkok and providing a more flexible framework for businesses to grow. Advances in technology, a more mobile workforce, and unpredictable economic growth are reshaping the business environment.
In the Bangkok office market, a traditional three-year lease with options to renew and the tenant fitting out the space remains the typical way of leasing office premises for most occupiers. CBRE reports that multinational firms, with offices in different countries, are increasingly looking for flexible lease terms as real estate costs continue to be one of their major concerns.
Companies are also looking at agile working where staff no longer have allocated desks and, in some cases, it is easier to get third parties to design, build, and operate this space rather than companies doing it themselves.
Some of the current pricing being offered by co-working space operators is very competitive and the cost combined with flexibility is making leasing from third parties more attractive than companies leasing space, fitting them out, and managing their own premises.
In Bangkok, co-working space has continued to be an emerging source of office demand and CBRE has leased over 44,000 sqm, accounting for around 25% of CBRE’s total new office letting volume in the last 2 years, to co-working space operators.
International operators like JustCo, WeWork, Spaces, and The Great Room have opened multiple centres over the recent year and more are scheduled to open this year. The aim of these operators is to revolutionise the way occupiers source office accommodation. They want to provide office space as a service rather than a traditional lease.
CBRE believes that co-working space operators are not just targeting startups companies but also multinational firms especially those seeking to build more flexibility into their real estate portfolio. The use of co-working space can provide flexibility for companies to accommodate fluctuation in space requirements.
Accounting rules have changed and rent payable under leases must now go on the balance sheet, whereas it appears that sourcing office space as a service does not count as a lease and therefore need not be on the balance sheet.
This means occupiers do not need to commit to a traditional three-year lease term. Instead, they are paying their rental as a service fee on a per desk or membership basis rather than per square metre. Co-working space operators are also providing tailor-made solutions with companies enjoying exclusive use of the space and not sharing it with others, making this a viable alternative to a traditional lease for large local and multinational companies.
As millennials will become the largest generation within the workforce in the future, CBRE foresees that companies are forced to re-think their workplace quality to make it capable of encouraging collaboration and innovation as well as promoting employee wellbeing. More companies will transform their offices into agile workplaces either doing it themselves or relying on a coworking space operator to provide the solution.
SOURCE: CBRE
PHOTO: Soimilk
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Singapore’s exports crash in June, the biggest drop in 6 years
Roadside bomb in Narathiwat critically injures three rangers
One body recovered, search continues for another after collapse of pavilion in Samut Songkhram
“Thailand shouldn’t have water problems” – a personal view
Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO
Mystery 90 kilogram load was added to cargo flight list on MH370
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north
Phuket’s Banyan Tree celebrates 25 year anniversary with new Serenity Villas
Gary Stevens takes up head coaching at Black Mountain Hua Hin football academy
Thai man electrocuted whilst laying on his bed in Pattaya
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
PTT’s expansion plans in Myanmar
Old food pavilion collapses dumping over 20 people into Samut Songkram river
King urges new cabinet to solve problems for Thailand’s happiness and security
Thai Airways close to sale of used planes to US company
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Expats2 days ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
- Expats6 hours ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism – stormy weather ahead
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
- Business3 days ago
Bank of Thailand sends a ‘warning shot’, but little impact
- Crime1 day ago
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?