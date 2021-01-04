No dine-in service at Bangkok restaurants after 9pm | The Thaiger

Bangkok
No dine-in service at Bangkok restaurants after 9pm
Bangkok officials announced a ban on dine-in services at restaurants after 7pm, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha quickly changed the order to allow people to eat at the restaurants until 9pm, saying an earlier-hour ban would have a negative impact on the restaurant owners and the economy.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration had announced this morning that restaurants in the capital would only be able to offer dine-in services from 6am to 7pm. Takeaway orders would be allowed after 7pm and alcohol would be banned during all operating hours. The new measures were supposed to start tomorrow.
Prayut changed the order this afternoon to allow restaurants to offer dine-in services for an additional 2 hours. He did not mention any changes to the BMA’s ban on alcohol.
Restaurant owners also need to arrange tables and dining space in line with the disease control measures and social-distancing practices. Prayut says if the restaurants do not follow disease control measures, then the eateries will be fined and forced to close.
Bangkok and 27 other provinces are currently classified as the “Red Zone” which is the highest risk of the Covid-19 outbreak. Conditions and measures will vary by province due to the situation of different areas across the country.
The order of a total ban on dining in restaurants has been discussed among all parties concerned in recent days and is eventually announced today.
Latest details of Covid restrictions and locations in Thailand | VIDEO
UPDATE: From tomorrow (Tuesday), restaurants will be required to close to in-dining customers, from 7pm to 6am.
Restrictions are now in place, as of midnight last night, as the latest mitigations against Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak. The outbreak, which kicked off on December 20 last year, has now reached most of Thailand’s provinces, some more affected than others, and that is reflected in the latest round of restrictions.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued the latest round of restrictions last night that have now been announced in the Royal Gazette.
The new restrictions are applied to 28 red zone provinces, including Bangkok.
Here’s a list of the red zone provinces. The list could be updated at any time.
Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.
Schools are now closed, both public and private, except for online learning, charities, public services with permission from provincial governors and small schools with no more than 120 students.
Also banned are meetings, seminars, banquets, and food handouts, except where they are carried out or permitted by provincial authorities.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New restrictions in place, get ready for additional screening at airports | VIDEO
Good morning and sawasdee krub from the Phuket Domestic Terminal. Additional restrictions announced today in relation to the 28 provincial red zones are now in affect. You can read the latest about these restrictions here…
https://thethaiger.com/coronavirus/update-new-restrictions-come-into-force-in-thailand-from-today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
Some new restrictions have been introduced and others tightened as the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the latest list of restrictions taking effect from today. The latest list was published in the Royal Gazette yesterday and are now in force.
On Friday the BMA suggested that restaurants in Bangkok may be prevented from providing in house dining, and providing take away services only. As of today, customers will still be allowed to eat in restaurants and weddings are still allowed, under certain conditions. But alcohol consumption won’t be allowed inside restaurants under the new orders.
The restrictions pertain mainly to 28 ‘red zone’ provinces around Thailand (list below).
Yesterday morning 315 new Covid-19 infections were announced, of which 294 were local transmissions. And later yesterday an additional 541 cases, mostly migrant workers from the hotzone Samut Sakhon province, were also announced. These cases will be added to this morning’s tallies when the CCSA convenes its daily media briefing. 64 people have died in Thailand from Covid-related disease since the outbreak began in February last year.
The latest directives have been announced in the Royal Gazette yesterday. The new restrictions apply specifically to 28 red zone provinces, which includes Bangkok. Here’s the list of those provinces now deemed as red zones (in alphabetical order) …
Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.
• All schools are closed until January 31, or until further notice. The closure applies to all education institutions and both “informal and formal, public or private” schools. Parents should contact their schools to find out about alternative online teaching arrangements for affected schools.
• The only exceptions are smaller schools with no more than 120 students, charities, public services with permission from provincial governors.
“• Meetings, seminars, banquets, and food handouts are forbidden, except where they are carried out or permitted by authorities or they take place in quarantine facilities.”
• Provincial governors are are being given the final say to close pubs, bars and karaoke bars in the red zone provinces. In restaurants the number of dine-in customers will be limited.
• Private businesses are being urged to come up with arrangements allowing employees to work from home or stagger hours to reduce the risk of transmission.
• Shopping centres, department stores, community shopping zones, convention and exhibition halls, convenience stores, supermarkets, and other similar places are still allowed to operate “under strict disease controls”.
Authorities will screen people who travel between provinces particularly from red zone provinces, while those who must travel to other provinces must show evidence of why they are going and undergo health screening.
CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced that the government plans to show “some flexibility in imposing the new restrictions” that come into affect from now, saying that the original proposal was “toned down” before being published yesterday.
The CCSA decided not to enforce a national lockdown because of the devastation it would cause to businesses and the wider economy.
“We will not lock down the country because there is an economic cost to pay and everybody will suffer.”
Toby Andrews
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 5:54 pm
What a lovable fine compassionate PM Cha Cha he is.
He might be a despotic tyrant dictator, but he is a despotic tyrant dictator with a heart, letting the peasants dine until 9 p.m.
Three cheers for the despotic tyrant dictator, hip hip.
three cheers for – I can’t hear you . . .
ipissonjohn
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 6:15 pm
the Stockholm syndrome here is heavy… Im your abuser, but I keep you alive so you like me still just enough you don’t give up all hope.
Imagine being locked in a basement against your will by the person who feeds, and you enjoy seeing him once every 2 days because you are really hungry. He might whip and beat after you eat, but its worth it for the food and human contact.