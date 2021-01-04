Top Thai epidemiologist pushes for 4 week nationwide lockdown | The Thaiger

UPDATE: From tomorrow (Tuesday), restaurants will be required to close to in-dining customers, from 7pm to 6am.

Restrictions are now in place, as of midnight last night, as the latest mitigations against Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak. The outbreak, which kicked off on December 20 last year, has now reached most of Thailand’s provinces, some more affected than others, and that is reflected in the latest round of restrictions.

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued the latest round of restrictions last night that have now been announced in the Royal Gazette.

The new restrictions are applied to 28 red zone provinces, including Bangkok.

Here’s a list of the red zone provinces. The list could be updated at any time.

Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.

Schools are now closed, both public and private, except for online learning, charities, public services with permission from provincial governors and small schools with no more than 120 students.

Also banned are meetings, seminars, banquets, and food handouts, except where they are carried out or permitted by provincial authorities.

Private businesses are being asked to establish work from home options for employees or to stagger hours.