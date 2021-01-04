Top Thai epidemiologist pushes for 4 week nationwide lockdown | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Top Thai epidemiologist pushes for 4 week nationwide lockdown
Thailand needs a nationwide lockdown for at least 4 weeks to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to leading Thai epidemiologist Thira Woratanarat. But many governors and other public officials disagree with the idea of strict lockdown measures, especially on shutting down dine-in services, saying it could negatively impact on the poor.
Thira, who is on the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University, makes regular updates on Facebook regarding the coronavirus pandemic. In the past, he’s stood firmly against reopening the country to tourism and has warned against shortening the mandatory quarantine period for people arriving in Thailand from overseas.
The doctor, who often warns about worst-case scenarios, says that if Thailand doesn’t immediately go into a nationwide lockdown, then the mortality rate could be as high as Japan.
Latest details of Covid restrictions and locations in Thailand | VIDEO
UPDATE: From tomorrow (Tuesday), restaurants will be required to close to in-dining customers, from 7pm to 6am.
Restrictions are now in place, as of midnight last night, as the latest mitigations against Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak. The outbreak, which kicked off on December 20 last year, has now reached most of Thailand’s provinces, some more affected than others, and that is reflected in the latest round of restrictions.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued the latest round of restrictions last night that have now been announced in the Royal Gazette.
The new restrictions are applied to 28 red zone provinces, including Bangkok.
Here’s a list of the red zone provinces. The list could be updated at any time.
Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.
Schools are now closed, both public and private, except for online learning, charities, public services with permission from provincial governors and small schools with no more than 120 students.
Also banned are meetings, seminars, banquets, and food handouts, except where they are carried out or permitted by provincial authorities.
CCSA Update: 745 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
745 new Covid-19 cases and 1 new coronavirus related death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 4,022 active Covid-19 cases with a total of 8,439 reported cases and 65 deaths.
New Covid-19 death
A 56 year old man from Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin. The man, who is also diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure, travelled to Samut Prakan and returned to Bangkok’s Klong Toey district. On December 28, he reported symptoms of a high fever, muscle ache and being unable to swallow food.
He was admitted to the hospital 2 days later. His blood oxygen level dropped to 80% and health officials say the man had developed pneumonia. He tested positive for Covid-19 on New Years Day. Health officials say he died yesterday due to respiratory failure.
745 new Covid-19 cases
Out of the 745 new cases reported today by the CCSA, 577 were migrant workers who tested positive in mass testing which was rolled out after a large migrant community working around a Samut Sakhon fishing hub tested positive for the coronavirus.
New cases include:
- 541 cases in Samut Sakhon (This number was announced by health officials yesterday, bring the total number of infections in the province to 2,400.)
- 42 cases in Rayong
- 35 cases in Chon Buri
- 27 cases in Chanthaburi
- 20 Samut Prakan
- 2 cases in Trat
- 1 case in Chainat
- 1 case in Bangkok
Nation Thailand also reports 60 patients were exposed to the virus at work, or while travelling to high risk areas for work. The other 16 cases in quarantine facilities from those entering Thailand from overseas.
No lockdown in Phuket, governor calls for more disease control measures
There’s no lockdown in Phuket, the provincial governor says, but protective measures are in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. The province currently has 3 confirmed Covid-19 cases, classifying it as a “yellow zone,” a high surveillance area.
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew says Phuket’s borders are still open to outside visitors, but all of them must be screened at checkpoints along the province’s border. While it’s not official, the governor has also asked travellers from high risk areas to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving on the island. He says those who have symptoms must see a doctor as soon as possible.
“Every person has to follow the ‘D-M-H-T-T’ measure: D- Social Distancing, M- Mask wearing, H-Hand washing, T-Temperature checking, and T- Thai Chana scanning… For those who did travel to the high risk areas, please quarantine yourselves for 14 days and see a doctor as soon as possible if having symptoms.”
Other Covid-19 protection measures have been implemented across the province. Walking street markets are now closed until January 20. Flea markets and fresh markets are still open, but must follow health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The provincial transport office is closed, providing online services only. Department stores can remain open, but should make sure they have hand sanitiser available for customers. Schools, gyms and fitness centres can also stay open, but the governor says they must abide by disease control measures.
The governor says the public should follow basic disease control practices like wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing, temperature checking, and scanning the Thai Chana QR code.
John
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 6:17 pm
Unfortunately half lock downs never worked. They should lock everyone at home for 4 weeks and virus would be gone again so we could come back to normality we were enjoying last few months.
Maverick
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 6:25 pm
What normality ? Poverty, financial distress and collapsed business’s – I’ve got a better idea close the roads it would save more lives – lockdowns do not work they just delay the inevitable – if you are worried about the virus stay at home.
John Brown
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 7:45 pm
Why do scientifically-validated full lockdowns not work? Who do you think is transmitting the virus to whom during them, and how? Genuine question.
Ipissonjohn
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:12 pm
the borders have been shut, mandatory quarantines in place. And we already did a nation wide lock down… it didn’t work… we need to do another it worked so scientifically well.
Facts
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 7:52 pm
This is based off what exactly? On nothing but hot air. The virus wouldn’t go away, and locking people in their homes for a virus with a 99.9%+ i is beyond tyranny. The virus coming back is from illegal migrants from Burma who Thai government admitted is impossible to stop with the unprotected border. We need to carry on like normal and protect the people like elderly or already sickly who are the only ones affected by this virus.
MJE
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 6:28 pm
The recent outbreaks are in no way attributed to recent ASQ international arrival. Yes, there has certainly been a number of positive results from the International ASQ arrivals, however, the focus should be on the illegal crossings that have been aided by big business that has come off seemingly unscathed and thus far held unaccountable.
James Pate
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 7:54 pm
Wrong attitude. It’s easy to see through this. Next month, he will pontificate again. “See! I told you so!” How on earth are his comments constructive or helpful in any way? Duh! I don’t need to be a “top virologist” to foresee what’s in store. Another academic in an ivory tower, stating the obvious about what’s supposed to happen in an ideal world. So what? How can a “nationwide lockdown” help when viruses and infected people don’t observe borders?
Bill Fischer
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 6:52 pm
How generous of him to offer more financial suffering while he’s getting a fat dependable salary. BTW, lockdowns don’t fully work here for one good reason: no real enforcement. During the peak of the biggest lockdown, it was easy to find people, especially food servers and those overly cool food delivery clowns, not wearing masks or social distancing. Cops were nowhere to be seen. They didn’t seem to take it seriously.
Ipissonjohn
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:15 pm
And this is why i live Thailand and hate America…
Things are just chill here. a virus that killed 60 people in 1 year and people are not scared
The govt is a bit crazy, but nothing like USSA or AUSS where you get tackled and hauled off to jail
Issan John
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 7:07 pm
Yes, Khun Thira.
YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES
Nipral
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:55 pm
are you feeling well ? Sure ??? Too much commenting maybe…
Ray
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 7:12 pm
If anything we can take away from the Chinese it is that a full lockdown works. Western countries only used partly lockdowns. The measures had only limited results. In the west we are already battling the virus for 9 or 10 months and it is just getting worse. In Wuhan it took only three months to stop the pandemic. Thailand should go into full lockdown. It is not too late. ASQ international arrivals can continue imho when strictly enforced and controlled. Just my two cents.
Maag
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 7:17 pm
We should live with covid ….only a few death is nothing !
Kristof
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:18 pm
Unfortunately this is the right thing to do. And i say that out of genuine greater concern not just for people’s lives but for the economy as well. Making sacrifices now will prevent much greater sacrifices down the road. Right now we’ve risked losing the real Thai holiday of Songkran again to allow a foreign-date New Years 4 days ago. The same is true for economic function: don’t lose long-term for a small short-time profit which really wasn’t very high anyway. And to note: i’m not happy at all with any lockdown. I merely recognize it as the reality we must face and sacrifice we must make for the greater long-term good.
Nipral
Monday, January 4, 2021 at 8:58 pm
Who is he ? Utterly unknown I am afraid.