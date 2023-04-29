Newborn baby boy found abandoned in Bangkok

Baby found abandoned in Bangkok, photo by Sanook.

A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in Bangkok this morning.

At 8am, Police Lieutenant Colonel Phongsathorn Lueapcharoen, deputy director of Thonglor Police Station, was informed that a child had been abandoned in Soi Sukhumvit 36, sub-soi 3 in Khlong Tan, in the city’s Khlong Toei district. The authorities investigated, accompanied by rescue volunteers.

On a dirt road beside a forested area, the officers found a one-day-old male infant. The baby still had an umbilical cord attached and was wrapped in a pink towel and crying loudly. The baby appeared to be hungry and his face was covered with mosquito bites, Sanook reported. The authorities contacted Erawan Emergency Medical Service to provide medical assistance and transfer the baby to the Police Hospital for further treatment.

An initial inquiry was conducted with an 18 year old woman named Na. She claimed that in the morning, she was on her way to buy groceries at the entrance of the soi when she heard the baby crying near a four-door Isuzu pickup truck. She discovered the baby with mosquito bites on his face, and he appeared very distressed. She hurried back to her house to get a towel to cover the infant’s face before notifying the police to investigate.

Following the discovery, the police ensured the child was taken to the Police Hospital for medical care. Furthermore, they intend to review footage from numerous CCTV cameras located within the soi to track down and question the child’s mother as part of the ongoing investigation.

Tragically, this is not the first time a newborn baby has been found abandoned in Thailand.

In November last year, a newborn baby was found in a trash can in a middle-class residential area of Pattaya. The healthy baby boy was discovered by a man who was taking his dog for a morning walk. The baby boy was wrapped with tissue paper in a plastic bag and was crying loudly. The baby was brought to a hospital.