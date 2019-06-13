Connect with us

Bangkok

Motorbike passenger dies, crushed under truck in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Motorbike passenger dies, crushed under truck in Bangkok | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Phetkasem Foundation

A motorbike passenger has died after colliding with a pickup truck and then being crushed by a passing truck in Bangkok.

Police News report that Kannayao Police were notified of the incident on Ramintra Road last night. Police and emergency responders arrived to find a damaged motorbike and pickup truck. The truck was still sitting in the middle of the road.

The body of the motorbike passenger, 24 year old Duangruedee Thepthong, was found under the truck’s wheel. Her head had been crushed by a wheel of the truck. She was wearing a bike helmet at the time.

The motorbike driver, 24 year old Alongkorn Roadrai, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Nawamin 9 Hospital.

The truck driver told police that while driving he heard the crashing noise. He saw the motorbike had collided into the back of the pickup truck and that the motorbike passenger bounced off under his truck. He has been assisting police with their inquiries.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Multi-billion baht budget for Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Multi-billion baht budget for Bangkok Metropolitan Administration | The Thaiger

Bangkok Council has approved a multi-billion baht budget for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) for 2020. The budget was approved during a meeting in the second extraordinary session of the council for 2019 after BMA Governor Aswin Kwanmuang proposed the budget bill to the chamber.

The bill requests 83 billion baht for fixed expenditures for the Fiscal Year 2020 and 398.92 million baht for commercial expenditures. Before the approval, the governor reported the BMA’s financial status to the Bangkok Council as of April 30.

He said the BMA has bank savings worth 66.623 million baht, breaking down to 9.98 billion baht worth of income, 3.876 billion baht off-budget money, 5.725 billion baht of remaining budget allocations that have not been drawn yet, and 47.038 billion baht of accumulated balance.

The governor told the council that the budget was based on the BMA’s projections of its income worth 83 billion baht, which will be a 3.75% increase or a rise by 3 billion baht from the previous budget year.

The governor added that the BMA budget spending could be broken down as:

  • General management cost: 25.474 billion baht or 30.69 per cent of the total budget
  • Cost for public works and traffic operations: 16.362 billion baht or 19.71 per cent
  • Cost for cleaning and orderliness operations: 13.586 billion baht or 16.38 per cent
  • Cost for wastewater treatment: 9.86 billion baht or 11.88 per cent
  • Cost for public health works: 6.733 billion baht or 8.11 per cent
  • Cost for social development and social service: 6.345 billion baht or 7.66 per cent
  • Cost for providing education: 4.634 billion baht or 5.58 per cent

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Police seeking two men over Bang Na gang shooting

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

Police seeking two men over Bang Na gang shooting | The Thaiger

by Kornkamon Aksorndech – The Nation

Police are seeking the arrest of two men over last Monday’s shooting of a rival gang in Soi Lasalle 19 in Bangkok’s Bang Na district.

Officers say the long-haired suspect, caught on video, is 30 year old Prasertsak Singsopa, and 19 year old Peerapol Poungburi. Their alleged accomplice, 30 year old Jaturong Eiumtuam, turned himself in to police on Tuesday night.

The shooting was at around 5pm on Monday and started when Peerapol, with a 15 year old male passenger, collided on his motorcycle with a gang of 12 rivals with four motorcycles. The two teens were chased and cornered by the rival group who was about to attack them with knives. Peerapol pulled out a gun and shot at the rival group, who hid in a nearby apartment.

The Nation reports that Jaturong rode the motorcycle for Prasertsak to shoot at the apartment, breaking windows, slightly injuring several gang rivals and an apartment maid.

The maid, 39 yer old Pathum Sriprasert, who sustained minor cuts from a broken window, says five youths, three of whom were carrying knives, ran into the building.

“I was in shock,” she said.

SOURCE: The Nation

Police seeking two men over Bang Na gang shooting | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Grab motorbike rider gets slashed by ‘win’ driver

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

Grab motorbike rider gets slashed by ‘win’ driver | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Facebook/Ratsita View

A Grab rider had been assaulted by a knife-wielding motorcycle taxi rider in Bangkok. He had his lip slashed in the attack in the Banthat Thong district. He was not armed at the time.

Daily News report that Pathumwan police say the attack occurred on May 12 and investigations are still continuing. The Grab rider has only been able to report where the motorcycle taxi rider was located and was unable to identify his assailant or his motorbike’s registration plate number.

There has been an ongoing ‘turf war’ between the new-tech ‘Grab’ riders and the traditional street corner-dwelling ‘Win’ drivers (motorcycle taxi drivers). Attacks get reported from time to time, usually scuffles when a Grab driver strays into a particular motorcycle gang’s ‘territory’. Attacks on actual passengers is rare.

The Grab rider has thanked people reading his story for their concern.

“Thank you everyone for worrying about me. My phone was broken so I couldn’t reply, but thanks for messages. I was attacked with a knife but I only had my two hands to fight back.”

SOURCES: Daily News

Grab motorbike rider gets slashed by 'win' driver | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 day ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 days ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง5 days ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล6 days ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล7 days ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 week ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 week ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 week ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล1 week ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 week ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย2 weeks ago

ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]

Trending