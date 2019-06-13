Motorbike passenger dies, crushed under truck in Bangkok | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Phetkasem Foundation

A motorbike passenger has died after colliding with a pickup truck and then being crushed by a passing truck in Bangkok.

Police News report that Kannayao Police were notified of the incident on Ramintra Road last night. Police and emergency responders arrived to find a damaged motorbike and pickup truck. The truck was still sitting in the middle of the road.

The body of the motorbike passenger, 24 year old Duangruedee Thepthong, was found under the truck’s wheel. Her head had been crushed by a wheel of the truck. She was wearing a bike helmet at the time.

The motorbike driver, 24 year old Alongkorn Roadrai, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Nawamin 9 Hospital.

The truck driver told police that while driving he heard the crashing noise. He saw the motorbike had collided into the back of the pickup truck and that the motorbike passenger bounced off under his truck. He has been assisting police with their inquiries.





