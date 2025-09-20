Knife fight at Bangkok university concert leaves several injured (video)

Multiple suspects detained after late-night festival violence

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
September 20, 2025
Screenshots from @boom_bxum TikTok videos

A violent brawl broke out during a university festival concert in Bangkok, leaving several people injured and prompting a swift police and rescue response.

The incident unfolded at around 12.30am today, September 20, during the Bun Sart Duean Sib festival at Ramkhamhaeng University, located in the Huamak subdistrict of Bang Kapi district. The festival, known for drawing large student crowds and locals, was in full swing when chaos broke out near the concert stage.

Police officers from Huamak Police Station, together with Erawan emergency services and rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, responded swiftly to reports of the fight. Eyewitnesses described a sudden eruption of violence as several men became involved in a heated altercation while artists were performing on stage.

Approximately five to six people were stabbed during the incident and sustained serious injuries. Rescue volunteers on-site quickly provided first aid before transporting the wounded to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

@boom_bxum สารทเดือนสิบรามคำแหงคืนสุดท้ายแล้วแท้ ๆ #saveรามคำแหง ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Patcharapol Panitchayanukroh

As panic spread through the crowd, several suspects attempted to flee. Police managed to detain multiple individuals believed to have been involved in the fight. They were taken in for questioning as officers began collecting evidence and statements to determine the motive and identify all those responsible.

Police confirmed that legal proceedings will follow once the investigation is complete. Police are currently reviewing security footage from the scene and interviewing witnesses to piece together the events that led to the violent outbreak, reported KhaoSod.

The university has yet to issue a formal statement on the incident. The violent turn of events has shocked attendees and raised concerns about safety at large-scale student events.

In similar news, a violent clash between students from two well-known institutes erupted at MBK Shopping Centre in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district, leaving five injured. The incident occurred at 7.16pm on March 22, prompting a rapid response from Pathum Wan police.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025
