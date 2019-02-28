Go-Jek begins services in Thailand, challenging Grab | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Go-Jek begins services in Thailand, challenging Grab
Indonesia’s Go-Jek ride-hailing service has now started up in Thailand under the banner ‘GET’.
Nadiem Makarim, the founder and CEO says they will continue to move into the regional market currently dominated by Grab.
Go-Jek, Indonesian for motorbike taxis (sort of), has launched in Thailand as ‘GET’ and will concurrently build presence in The Philippines through a recent financial-tech acquisition.
The launch comes as both Go-Jek and Grab are investing aggressively to secure market share in South East Asia. Both companies are aware that more of the region’s 640 million consumers are turning to smartphones to commute, shop, make payments, get their news and information.
The firm started operations in Vietnam last September and began trials in Singapore and Thailand at the end of last year.
In Thailand, Go-Jek offers motorbike taxis, food and delivery services and will offer payment services soon.
Go-Jek has suffered a setback to expansion in The Philippines last month when its application to start services was rejected on grounds that its domestic unit did not meet local ownership criteria.
So Go-Jek purchased Philippine company Coins.ph. Coins.ph’s e-wallet and remittances services fit well with the Go-Jek online marketplace and gives them a 5 million user head start in their Philippine expansion.
Go-Jek’s is valued around US$10 billion after raising over a $1 billion in a funding round.
Launched in 2011 in Jakarta, Go-Jek has evolved from a ride-hailing service to a one-stop App allowing users to order and make online payments for products and services as varied as food, ride-hailing and massages.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
MasterChef Thailand responds to furore on social media
“Masterchef Thailand says no law had been broken by using the ray.”
After the weekend controversy over the cooking of a stingray on the Thai MasterChef program, the program has issued a statement….
The statement issued yesterday says… “the stingray used in the cooking segment on MasterChef was Aetobatus Narinari (Eagle Ray) which are commonly found and eaten as local cuisine.
The ray is commonly sold in markets and available shopping online. The ray is an ingredient in Thai cuisine which is a famous OTOP (One Tambon One Product) of Petch Buri.
In fact, the ray has been presented in televised cooking shows on many channels,” the statement said.
“Masterchef Thailand is not the first show to introduce this ingredient.”
Masterchef Thailand says no law had been broken by using the ray, and insisted that protected animals would not be used in the show.
Bangkok
Is cooking endangered rays on ‘MasterChef Thailand’ OK?
by Pratch Rujivanarom
Despite experts confirming that fishing, cooking and eating spotted eagle ray is completely legal in Thailand, as Thai law still does not include the species in the country’s protected animal list, many people say that the use of endangered species as cooking material on the popular TV show jeopardised the efforts to conserve these and other rare animals.
Earlier on World Wildlife Day, which highlights the conservation of marine biodiversity, the reality cooking-competition show “MasterChef Thailand” had selected stingrays as the main ingredient for the program.
But after the show had aired it was noticed that the rays used in the TV show were the rare spotted eagle variety.
The discovery has sparked hot debate on social media over the legality and appropriateness of consuming this endangered marine species, with one side strongly pointing out that the consumption of endangered rays was unacceptable, while the other side argued that such stingrays were not that rare and their consumption was widespread in the Kingdom.
Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a leading marine biologist at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Fisheries, said the exact ray species that had been used on the TV show had not yet been confirmed, but it was very likely the fish were one of two spotted eagle species – Aetobatus ocellatus, which can be found in the tropical Indo-West Pacific region, or Aetobatus narinari, which live in the Atlantic Ocean.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), both spotted eagle ray species have conservation status, as they are endangered by unsustainable fishing and habitat loss and their populations are in decline.
Aetobatus ocellatus is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN red list, while Aetobatus narinari is listed as near-threatened, Thon said.
The marine biologist confirmed that despite the international conservation status of both species, their consumption on the TV show would have been legal, because these ray species were still not protected under Thailand’s animal conservation law.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Royal Coronation schedule takes shape
His Majesty King Maha Vachiralongkorn has asked that his coronation ceremony should be ‘economical’ and ‘in line with Royal tradition’.
The instructions have been forwarded to Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, head of the coronation organising committee. The Coronation ceremonies will be held between May 4-6.
Describing the ceremony as second only in importance to the Royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Dr. Wissanu explained that no new constructions were necessary for the event, except for the renovation of some structures to follow Royal tradition.
Dr. Wissanu said the preparations are now 80% complete, adding that his committee is waiting for a ceremonial emblem, to decorate the traditional container of the water for purification, to be delivered from the Bureau of the Royal Household.
The same emblem will adorn arches to be built by City Hall, engraved on decorative pins and printed on flags to be flown for one year at government offices.
The deputy PM said the committee will send a selection of pictures of the King to the Bureau of the Royal Household from which the King will make a selection. The chosen picture will be used for decoration at all government offices.
The water for the purification bath will be collected from five major rivers, namely Chao Phraya, Bang Pakong, Pasak, Ratchaburi and Petchaburi. Water will also be collected from four “sacred” lakes in Suphan Buri province. The water is to be collected on April 6.
The water for anointing will be collected from 107 sources in 76 provinces across the country, together with water from the Grand Palace, on April 18 & 19. The anointing will take place at the Paisarn Taksin throne hall and will be attended by the PM, the president of the parliament and six chosen members of the Royal Family.
He said members of the public can attend the ceremonies to express their good wishes to the King on May 5 & 6.
On May 5, His Majesty will tour the city in a 7 kilometre procession from the Grand Palace to Wat Boworn Nivet, Wat Ratchabopit and Wat Chetupon and back to the Palace.
At 4.30pm on May 6, the King will appear on the Sihabanchorn balcony of the Anata Samakhom throne hall to grant an audience to the people.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, head of the coronation organising committee
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Five metre king cobra caught in Krabi restaurant – VIDEO
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Two headless bodies found on Rayong beaches near Pattaya
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Thailand loses its ‘cheap living’ reputation – Numbeo
A third of expats may have to leave – Survey on new ‘retirement’ visa extension
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
Wheelchair-bound man shot dead under a flyover in Chiang Mai
Chinese man arrested for using Thai ID card to lure foreign investors
China lowers growth targets to lowest in 28 years
12 year old strangles himself in home accident
Thanathorn’s “unfinished 1932 mission” questioned
72 year old grandmother raped and killed in Chumphon
Foreigner found hanged from tree in Pattaya
MasterChef Thailand responds to furore on social media
Russian woman dies after falling from fourth floor in Patong
250,000 northerners seek help for smog-related conditions
Future Forward deputy leader admits sharing fake news
Upstart Chinese start-up shades Samsung and Huawei
Weather for March 5
Air quality for Thailand – March 5
Motorbike driver dies after collision with minivan in Thalang – VIDEO
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
-
Hua Hin3 days ago
Beware: Dangerous jellyfish. Just don’t tell the Chinese.
-
Opinion1 day ago
Statistics don’t lie, agents do
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Patong Bay Hill Resort – where your holiday begins!
-
Southeast Asia1 day ago
Two week+ wait for visa appointments at Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos
-
Bangkok3 days ago
126 Grand Palace taxi and tuk tuk drivers, and local vendors, arrested