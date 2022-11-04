Cricket ice cream, anyone? Another quirky food at APEC Summit in Bangkok

On top of noodles with sandworm sauce, another adventurous food is competing at the APEC Summit in Bangkok this month: cricket ice cream.

The cricket ice cream is one of several “future foods” competing in the “plate to planet” competition.

The competition’s website describes the ice cream, called ProTim Magnet, as a Magnum-style ice cream. It is made with crickets, ginger protein, rice milk, peas, and coconut milk.

ProTim Magnet is high in protein and vitamin B, the website says. It is also said to focus on local raw materials for sustainability. Protim Magnet’s description goes on to say…

“ProTim Magnet is available as a ready-made bar, and can also be broken down into finished powder that consumers can use to make desserts to eat by themselves.”

The dishes selected for the event include:

Spicy rice and chickpea salad with vegetables in five colours

Egg-white ramen

Kale and passion fruit sherbet

Vegan steamed fish in red curry

Khanom Chan or layer sweet cake with less sugar and more fibres and probiotics

Plant-based croquettes with red curry

Ice cream made from crickets’ protein

Noodles with sandworm sauce

The noodles with sandworm sauce was the idea of a food design team named Gifted Taste. The official name for them is Thai Style Noodles with OmegaBalaz Sauce.

Would you be brave enough to try crickets or sandworms?

Until November 13, you can vote for your favourite future food HERE.

Thailand is the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2022 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok between November 18 and 19.