Connect with us

Thailand

Khon Kaen Zoo treats tigers and hippos to Loy Krathong feeding festival

Published

 on 

Today, staff from Khon Kaen Zoo in northeast Thailand held an untraditional Loy Krathong festival for their resident tigers and hungry hippopotami.

Loy Krathong translates to “floating banana tree trunk.” Traditionally, Thais celebrate the festival by making a buoyant decorative basket (Krathong) and float (Loy) it on a river. The Krathong floats away, along with all your worries, anger, and misfortunes.

At Khon Kaen Zoo, the staff dressed in traditional Thai clothing and made edible “Krathong” for its lucky tigers and hippos.

The carnivorous Indochinese tigers were presented with Krathong made from beef shabu, lettuce, carrots, butterfly pea flowers, and red flowers – not forgetting the Indochinese tiger’s favourites – poached eggs and omelette.

The Director of Khon Kaen Zoo Narongwit Chodchoi said the activity encourages the tigers to get some exercise as they have to dive in and swim around for their meaty treat. It also gives them some diversity in their diet.

According to Narongwit, the tigers can appreciate the beauty of the colourful Krathongs because tigers have exquisite vision and the ability to perceive colours.

The hungry hippos, who prefer a herbivorous diet, swam around chomping on Krathongs made from a variety of fruits and vegetables. The staff said both the hippos and tigers were clearly delighted by the activity.

Khon Kaen Zoo prepared another Loy Krathong feeding activity for the animals on November 8. The public is invited to join in and float an edible Krathong to hungry hippos and tigers once more.

The director said the zoo has a traditional Loy Krathong atmosphere.

The zoo is open every day excluding public holidays from 8.30am – 4pm.

In August, Chiang Mai Zoo ran a hilarious emergency ostrich escape drill. A member of staff dressed as an ostrich – face paint and everything – and pretended he was an escapee giant bird.

hippo eats krathong

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand9 mins ago

Khon Kaen Zoo treats tigers and hippos to Loy Krathong feeding festival
Bangkok19 mins ago

Cricket ice cream, anyone? Another quirky food at APEC Summit in Bangkok
Crime1 hour ago

Police remove illegal food and drink venues at Phuket beach
Sponsored7 hours ago

Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination
Thailand1 hour ago

Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Environment2 hours ago

Myanmar kleptocracy boosts rhino horn trafficking
China2 hours ago

Business exodus from China will ensure Southeast Asia will flourish
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

‘Big Joke’ orders crackdown on foreigners who overstay in Thailand
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket vehicle crash kills Russians and Thai
Leisure3 hours ago

Thailand vs. Vietnam travel guide
China3 hours ago

Yellow peril – Mascot man fears family will waste lottery winnings
Health3 hours ago

Bangkok’s LGBTQ+ drug users get safe haven
Bangkok3 hours ago

Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Hot News4 hours ago

French MP causes uproar in parliament after shouting racial slur at colleague
Road deaths4 hours ago

Singaporean dies in Kamala motorcycle crash
Pattaya4 hours ago

Fight breaks out on island off Pattaya
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending