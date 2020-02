Crash in Samut Prakan downs 5 power poles | The Thaiger

Blackout lasts 10 hours, damage estimated at 3 million baht



A pickup truck crashed into a power pole in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok, on Saturday night, bringing down a total of five poles and a transformer, creating a blackout and blocking traffic for about 10 hours. Police say the incident occurred at about 10pm. The impact broke the pole and caused four other poles, one supporting a transformer, to fall across the road, damaging a passing BMW and Mercedes Benz. Electricity supply to the area was cut and traffic was blocked by the fallen power posts entangled in telecom cables.

The driver, who was not identified, appeared drunk and was taken to the local police station for questioning and legal action.

At about 2:30am yesterday, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) dispatched about 30 repairmen with equipment to the area. Traffic was back to normal at about 5:30am and power resumed at 8am. The director of PEA’s Bang Phli power service station estimated the damage to its property at about 3 million baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page