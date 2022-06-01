Bangkok
Car shot by unidentified gunman on road near MBK in Bangkok
A motorist is in shock today after an unidentified teenage gunman shot at him while he was driving near MBK shopping mall in Bangkok.
Chawinroj Ritmangkornsook travelled from Samyan, down Phaya Thai Road, and stopped to park his white Toyota Yaris at the Rajamangala Institute of Technology Uthentawai Campus, when he witnessed the teenager walking close to the institute’s fence with a gun in his hand.
The driver saw his life flash in front of him as the teenager calmly pointed the weapon at the road, and then at his car and fired. Fortunately Chawinroj escaped unharmed and no one else was injured during the incident as the gunman made his escape from the scene. Only the driver’s side car window was damaged.
The driver says everything happened very fast.
The inspector of police from Pathum Wan Police Station informed media the bullet hole was about 5 centimetres in circumference and they are still investigating the case.
