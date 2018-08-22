Connect with us

Bangkok

Cadet’s family request investigation into autopsy doctors

PHOTO: The Nation

The family of a cadet who died in suspicious circumstances is urging the Medical Council to investigate the doctors that performed the cadet’s autopsy from last year at the military-owned hospital.

18 year old cadet Phakhapong “Meay” Tanyakan died in October 2017, reportedly after being disciplined by his seniors at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (AFAPS).

Read The Thaiger’s report about the original autopsy report HERE.

Doctors at the Phramongkutklao Hospital identified acute cardiac arrest as the cause of Phakhapong’s death.

“We do not trust doctors there,” Phakhapong’s elder sister Supicha Tanyakan said today (Wednesday).

An official at the Medical Council said the investigation would likely take about six or seven months. Phakhapong’s family has been seeking justice for his death since last year.

Bangkok

Deputy Tourist Police chief is now Prawit’s assistant spokesman

August 22, 2018

Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also defence minister, has made Tourist Police Deputy Chief Surachete Hakphan his assistant spokesman. The appointment has been effective since Sunday.

Surachete Hakphan, aka ‘Big Joke’, has been the poster-boy for the government as they round up over-stayers, call-centre gangs, scammers and other trans-national crime gangs.

The deputy PM’s Spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanich announced the appointment yesterday and said it was done to make his work more efficient.

Surachete will report to him and to Prawit, Kongcheep said, adding that the new assistant spokesman will also help with legal affairs, cooperation with foreign agencies as well as communication with the public.

However, Surachet has said that he has not been given any assignments as yet, though he presumes his new work would involve assisting Kongcheep and providing information about security as well as international and domestic crimes.

He said he also planned to address the loan-shark issue, and would advise debtors to be more self-sufficient and refrain from spending beyond their means. He added that the creditors should not take advantage of others.

The new assistant spokesman also said he would continue working on other issues, such as money-related scams.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Bangkok drug party busted

3 days ago

August 19, 2018

Bangkok police have called on the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to help find the source of the narcotics that the 28 suspects allegedly used at a party on Saturday, Wang Thong Lang deputy superintendent Pol Lt-Colonel Chaowarit Ngernchalard said on Sunday.

The suspects are in police custody for further interrogation and will be escorted to Criminal Court on Monday so police can apply for their first 12 day detention period, Chaowarit said. The 17 men and 11 women were rounded up at 5.30pm yesterday by 30 police team led by (guess who…) Maj-General Surachate Hakpan.

The suspects were found in a rented house with 177 ecstasy pills, 289 pills of a club drug known as Erimin 5 or Happy 5, about 250 grams of marijuana, 11.19 grams of ketamine powder and 13 bags of crystallised ketamine.

A 30 year old man, identified only as Teerapong, confessed that the house had been rented in his name and he often hosted drugs parties there. Police were acting on neighbours’ complaints about noise and cars being parked outside their homes every weekend, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpan, who led the raid, said. The house was rented for 25,000 baht per month since March.

STORY: The Nation

Bangkok

Institute closed for seven days as police break up student gang brawls in BKK

5 days ago

August 17, 2018

By Khanathit Srihirundaj

Bangkok police have held a meeting between representatives of Pathumwan and Uthenthawai colleges today. Yesterday students from their colleges fought on the skywalk near the National Stadium BTS station. Education Ministry officials attended the meeting to help find solutions to the issue of student brawls.

The meeting at Pathumwan Police Station was brokered by the deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Maj Gen Panurat Lakboon.

Pathumwan Institute of Technology has announced that it will remain closed for seven day and a police truck has been stationed at the entrance to prevent further violence.

Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Col Krissana Patanacharoen said the latest incident took place at 6.45pm on Thursday when nine students – six Pathumwan students and three students from Uthenthawai – were apprehended along with two knives (one from each side) by 20 police officers. They were each fined 1,000 baht for carrying weapons and 5,000 baht for brawling in public.

Police have stepped up patrols to prevent fights between the adjacent institutions near Siam Square.

STORY: The Nation

