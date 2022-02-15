Connect with us

Bangkok’s crazy cables and wires to go underground, project starts this year

Cables tangling in Asoke Bangkok | Photo via Thaiger staff

Bangkok’s cables and wires, looped haphazardly above the city’s streets, is known not only to be an eye-sore, but also an electrician’s nightmare. Now, the capital’s officials are planning to get around 1,400 kilometres of electrical cables and communication lines underground within the next three years. Work for the project will start this year.

This year, 450 kilometres of communication lines will be placed underground, according to Nation Thailand, citing MP from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, Korranit Ngamsukonratana. Then, over the course of the next three years, 936 kilometres of the remaining lines will be moved underground.

For the project, city officials will work with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Provincial Electricity Authority, and National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission. The MP added that in other provinces, officials plan to move 6,000 kilometres of cables underground.

An international conversation about Bangkok’s tangled wires erupted after actor Russell Crowe visited Thailand to film a movie and posted a photo of the sky and overhead wires with the caption “Bangkok dreaming.” Many commented on the post with photos of wiring bunched, looped, and tangled together. The Metropolitan Electric Authority in Bangkok even released a statement defending itself, saying the cables were not theirs.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Naanlaew
    2022-02-15 21:17
    Perhaps it is feasible to install during new construction in the "good housing projects" , but trying to rewire Bangkok is a bit more of a bite to chew on. What prevents the conduits from rupture and leaking when the…
    image
    Tunafish
    2022-02-15 21:35
    Total nonsense: 95 % of these cables are redundant copper cables (telephone lines, CTV cables and copper internet cables) none of which are in current use. The companies who hang these cables, (and still own them) should be ordered to…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-02-15 23:30
    2 hours ago, Naanlaew said: What prevents the conduits from rupture and leaking when the roadways and walkways are dug up to perform work on other utilities ? Good question and one many telcos and utilities have to deal with…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-02-15 23:33
    1 hour ago, Tunafish said: Total nonsense: 95 % of these cables are redundant copper cables (telephone lines, CTV cables and copper internet cables) none of which are in current use. The companies who hang these cables, (and still own…
    image
    Stonker
    2022-02-16 00:37
    5 hours ago, Soidog said: This is a massive waste of money. Unless they solve the underlying practices which led to this mess in the first place, placing them in underground cable ducts will just result in the ducts filling…

