Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market is reopening | The Thaiger

Since there has been a lot of backlash and social media scuttlebutt about the lack of social distancing on MRT and BTS train systems, the MD of the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company, Sombat Kitjalaksak, has moved to apply improved social distancing measures by prioritising access to services in the station, platform, train, both at normal times and rush hours, to prevent any further Covid-19 infection.

“The MRT will continue to emphasise and increase the strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. As people have begun to return to their normal life.”

From yesterday onwards, in the case of crowded passenger areas, there will be changes made to these 3 target areas…

The entrance – exit of the station before entering the ticket sales area. Before entering the automatic ticket gate. Before entering the train

Additional carriages have been added to transport commuters during the morning rush hour on the blue line, and the purple line in the evening rush hour to reduce passenger congestion as well.

The MRT will also increase cleaning operations by spraying disinfectant in the carriages at the terminal station during peak hours. For the inside of the stations additional alcohol gel stations have been added on every floor and the densely populated terminals will be cleaned during rush hours to keep the sanitary level up to standard.

“MRT has taken many precaution measures to prevent the spread of germs, such as passengers wearing masks all the time. Temperature checks before entering every station throughout the day. Spacing at various points and inside the train at least 1 metre, cleaning the black plastic ticket-tokens, and adding an online top-up system to reduce the usage of cash.”

However, BTS SkyTrain officials ask for cooperation for passengers to allow spare time for travelling.

“Clean hands with alcohol before and after entering the train system. For those who feel sick or have a fever, ask for cooperation to refrain from using public transportation.”

SOURCE: Thai Rath