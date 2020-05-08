Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market is reopening | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market is reopening
Chatuchak, Jatujak, JJ, whatever you choose to call it, Bangkok’s legendary weekend market is reopening tomorrow. The massive indoor/outdoor market, popular with both Thai and foreign tourists, will reopen this weekend after weeks of being shuttered, but visitors will be required to observe physical distancing and wear face masks…. you know the drill.
Walaya Wattanarat, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that this weekend the market will be open from 5am to 6pm, for shops selling everything from garments, souvenirs, shoes and decourative items, to food, snacks, secondhand items, ceramics and more.
She says City Hall is providing standard preventive measures, including temperature screening at all entrances, sanitiser gel for all visitors and physical distance markings, adding that the public toilets will be cleansed every two hours.
Chatuchak is famous for its crowded, tight corridors and extensive shopping selections, including wet markets which are now under considerable scrutiny following the likely outbreak of the pandemic in a Wuhan wet market. Apart from being a live ‘petrie dish’ of potential viral transmission, the wet market section of Chatuchak has a notorious reputation as hub for illegal businesses selling protected wild animals smuggled from across the world. The wet market has not been specifically addressed in the BMA’s announcements.
As for food stalls, Walaya says the BMA is emphasising takeaway services, but stalls with seating will be required to separate diners by at least 1.5 metres.
Stalls selling garments, shoes, bags and other similar items must limit the number of customers to 5 at a time, or 10 for larger stalls.
In addition to Chatuchak’s main weekend market…
• The Mix Night Market will open daily from 12pm-7pm (beginning today)
• The Plant Market will open on Monday and Tuesday, 9am-6pm
• The Fish Market on Wed from 9am-7pm
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
BTS and MRT roll out better preventative and social distancing measures
Since there has been a lot of backlash and social media scuttlebutt about the lack of social distancing on MRT and BTS train systems, the MD of the Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company, Sombat Kitjalaksak, has moved to apply improved social distancing measures by prioritising access to services in the station, platform, train, both at normal times and rush hours, to prevent any further Covid-19 infection.
“The MRT will continue to emphasise and increase the strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. As people have begun to return to their normal life.”
From yesterday onwards, in the case of crowded passenger areas, there will be changes made to these 3 target areas…
- The entrance – exit of the station before entering the ticket sales area.
- Before entering the automatic ticket gate.
- Before entering the train
Additional carriages have been added to transport commuters during the morning rush hour on the blue line, and the purple line in the evening rush hour to reduce passenger congestion as well.
The MRT will also increase cleaning operations by spraying disinfectant in the carriages at the terminal station during peak hours. For the inside of the stations additional alcohol gel stations have been added on every floor and the densely populated terminals will be cleaned during rush hours to keep the sanitary level up to standard.
“MRT has taken many precaution measures to prevent the spread of germs, such as passengers wearing masks all the time. Temperature checks before entering every station throughout the day. Spacing at various points and inside the train at least 1 metre, cleaning the black plastic ticket-tokens, and adding an online top-up system to reduce the usage of cash.”
However, BTS SkyTrain officials ask for cooperation for passengers to allow spare time for travelling.
“Clean hands with alcohol before and after entering the train system. For those who feel sick or have a fever, ask for cooperation to refrain from using public transportation.”
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Transport
Some taxis equipped with ‘barriers’ to protect against coronavirus transmission
Some taxis are being converted to be coronavirus-proof, well that’s the intention. A barrier designed by Royal Thai Air Force personnel, to protect people using taxis and keep drivers in business, has been rolled out.
With possible close contact to many different people, taxi drivers are at risk of catching the virus. In February, a taxi driver was the first human-to-human virus transmission in Thailand.
The so-called taxi bulkhead barrier is placed behind the front seats, separating the driver from the passenger, with a small opening for money exchange. The barrier can easily be taken in or out, and doesn’t damage the car. The also have fans and an air filter. The barriers are made out of a plastic ‘core flute’ material which is translucent but virtually blocks the view ahead for the passengers in the rea seats.
Only five barriers have been made so dar, but the air force says there is plenty of material to make more if there is more demand. They cost about 2,700 baht to make.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Beware overcrowding and virus transmission – PM
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says packed crowds in public spaces are a concern when it comes to the transmission of the Covid-19 virus. The Bangkok Posts reports that Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says the PM wants to see more measures put in place to reduce overcrowding.
Just a few days ago, a delay on the BTS network led to crowds of Bangkok commuters standing at stations, with no possibility of physical distancing. The posts went viral.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, BTS executive director Surapong Laoha-Unya says rush hour poses a challenge when stations are busy, and platforms are crowded. He says BTS employees worked with officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority yesterday to make sure there was adequate distance between passengers.
Mr Surapong says one option that could be looked at is staggered work hours, with some commuters travelling to work earlier than others. It would require companies to have different start and finish times for different employees. He also suggests having different days off for different groups.
Mr Surapong also added that the BTS train stations and carriages are cleaned regularly to help reduce the spread of the virus. There are currently 98 trains with 4 carriages in each servicing commuters.
Meanwhile, the director general of the Department of Rail Transport, Sorapong Paitoonphong, says passengers’ behaviour is being monitored on public transport and social distancing measures are being implemented to reduce the number of passengers in a carriage at any given time.
The Marine Department is also set to introduce additional safety measures, including running more boats at peak times for canal and river commuters.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
