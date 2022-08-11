Bangkok OAP arrested after slapstick armed robbery of gold shop

An old-aged pensioner dramatically gasped “It’s the end of the road” after police arrested him for the armed robbery of a gold shop which was pure slapstick in the Bang Kae District of Bangkok.

The 70 year old man stole 17 gold necklaces from the Yaowarat MGold store in what was arguably the slowest robbery and getaway in stickup history.

CCTV caught the robber, reported to be Bowon Dechakaneewong, casually entering the shop wearing an all-black costume and a face mask. He pulled a gun out of the right hand pocket of his shorts and pointed it at the staff. He threatened the staff to give him a tray of necklaces, grabbed some, and then put them in a black bag.

Bowon then tried to make a getaway, which was pure Laurel and Hardy slapstick. Staff switched on the safety mode to lock the door so he couldn’t leave the premises. After rattling the door a few times, he tried to kick his way out, only to rebound off the glass back onto the counter behind him several times.

Bowon finally shot the glass door, which shattered. He then slipped and fell on the glass as he made his escape onto the street and all at a leisurely pace.

Police officers from Lak Song Police Station tracked the armed robber to his hideout at an abandoned building located near the shop. After a short stand off Bowon surrendered and declared that “It’s the end of the road.”

The police seized 17 gold necklaces, the cost and weight have not been identified as yet along with two guns: a .38 calibre gun, and an air pistol.

The police are still investigating the motive behind a senior citizen committing a crime of this magnitude.

Bowon was charged with robbery according to Section 336: Whoever commits theft by snatching/robbery shall be punished with imprisonment of up to five years and fined up to 10,000 baht.

He also faced two other charges. First, bringing a gun into a public place without permission and reasonable reason, which will result in a penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Second, shooting in public without permission and reasonable reason which the penalty will be considered by the court according to the suspect’s action.

