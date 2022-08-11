Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok OAP arrested after slapstick armed robbery of gold shop

Published

 on 

An old-aged pensioner dramatically gasped “It’s the end of the road” after police arrested him for the armed robbery of a gold shop which was pure slapstick in the Bang Kae District of Bangkok.

The 70 year old man stole 17 gold necklaces from the Yaowarat MGold store in what was arguably the slowest robbery and getaway in stickup history.

CCTV caught the robber, reported to be Bowon Dechakaneewong, casually entering the shop wearing an all-black costume and a face mask. He pulled a gun out of the right hand pocket of his shorts and pointed it at the staff. He threatened the staff to give him a tray of necklaces, grabbed some, and then put them in a black bag.

Bowon then tried to make a getaway, which was pure Laurel and Hardy slapstick. Staff switched on the safety mode to lock the door so he couldn’t leave the premises. After rattling the door a few times, he tried to kick his way out, only to rebound off the glass back onto the counter behind him several times.

Bowon finally shot the glass door, which shattered. He then slipped and fell on the glass as he made his escape onto the street and all at a leisurely pace.

Police officers from Lak Song Police Station tracked the armed robber to his hideout at an abandoned building located near the shop. After a short stand off Bowon surrendered and declared that “It’s the end of the road.”

The police seized 17 gold necklaces, the cost and weight have not been identified as yet along with two guns: a .38 calibre gun, and an air pistol.

The police are still investigating the motive behind a senior citizen committing a crime of this magnitude.

Bowon was charged with robbery according to Section 336: Whoever commits theft by snatching/robbery shall be punished with imprisonment of up to five years and fined up to 10,000 baht.

He also faced two other charges. First, bringing a gun into a public place without permission and reasonable reason, which will result in a penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Second, shooting in public without permission and reasonable reason which the penalty will be considered by the court according to the suspect’s action.

SOURCE: Channel 8 | Khaosod | The wision

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
palooka
2022-08-11 19:15
TIT
keithroy
2022-08-11 19:19
Left or Right 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Road deaths3 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Protests3 hours ago

‘Democracy Must Go On:’ Protestors have three demands for Thailand’s government
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Opposition to Thailand govt hosting former Sri Lanka president
Sponsored10 hours ago

BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok OAP arrested after slapstick armed robbery of gold shop
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket officials say no human trafficking cases found in island province
Hong Kong5 hours ago

Hong Kong seizes 20 million baht of heroin hidden in Thai kickboxing pads
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime5 hours ago

Nigerian and Vietnamese couple found dead linked to drug trade
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
Chon Buri7 hours ago

Mountain B victims to be compensated by Thailand govt
Pattaya7 hours ago

Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess
Thailand7 hours ago

CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Tourism7 hours ago

Lots of Hong Kongers are searching for flights to Bangkok
Chon Buri9 hours ago

Death toll of Mountain B fire rises to 17
Economy9 hours ago

Bangkok No.1 in Asia-Pacific for MICE destinations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Covid-19 “hospitel” isolation in Thailand to end September 1
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending