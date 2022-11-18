Connect with us

Bangkok bartender announces new pet-friendly pop-up bar

A Bangkok bartender has announced that she is starting a new pet-friendly pop-up bar. The bar will have its first service tonight, and will operate until February 2023. The bar is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 6pm until late night.

The bartender, Suwincha “Chacha” Singsuwan, wrote in a Facebook post…

Cocktail bar pop up with less stress possible. Small cocktail menu that will change twice a month . First service on Friday 18th Nov 2022 . The owner welcomes customers, makes drinks, and chats with customers.”

The bar, named the Suwincha Singsuwan bar, was inspired by Bangkok’s limited public space for dogs, BK Magazine reported. The bar’s rule is that pets that can fit through the door are welcome there, with the exception of snakes. 

Customers must clean after their pets and keep the noise down, and supervise their pets at all times.

The small menu of five signature cocktails (B350) changes bi-weekly(see below for the debut menu), with five classic cocktails (B350), simple-mixed cocktails (B250), and shots (B150). 

An Instagram post lists the bar’s tasty drinks, which include campari & orange, and pear & fermented wine, among others.

The bar is located behind the curtain at Dr. Dope dispensary on Rama 4 Road, at 33/1 Soi Farmwattana.

A total of 24 people can fit in the bar, which does not have chairs. Some profits will go to the Soi Dog Foundation.

 

