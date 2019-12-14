Connect with us

Bangkok

Apple’s Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Apple's Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour

PHOTO: Apple’s Tim Cook Visits Bangkok to meet with photographers, Students and WWDC (Apple Web Developers) scholarship winners

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook was in and around Bangkok yesterday. Apple’s boss has been documenting the journey on his Twitter account. Tim kicked things off with a visit to the Wat Arun Buddhist temple on the Thonburi west bank of Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River.

“สวัสดี Thailand! My journey this morning along the Chao Phraya River culminated in a visit to the peaceful Wat Arun. Thank you Jirasak Panpiansin for showing me this historic temple through your lens. (IG: joez19)”Photo: twitter @tim_cook

Apple's Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour | News by The Thaiger

Jirasak Panpiansin is a Thai photographer whose portfolio appeared on Apple’s instagram account in April 2017. Cook later posted another tweet of him visiting students at Satit-Chulalongkorn school in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district. There has been no official report of his visit to Thailand but the chief of the tech giant last week called on Seiko Advance in Japan and Singapore Airlines in Singapore.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Trending