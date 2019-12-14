Apple’s Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Apple’s Tim Cook drops into Bangkok during Asia tour
PHOTO: Apple’s Tim Cook Visits Bangkok to meet with photographers, Students and WWDC (Apple Web Developers) scholarship winners
Apple’s CEO Tim Cook was in and around Bangkok yesterday. Apple’s boss has been documenting the journey on his Twitter account. Tim kicked things off with a visit to the Wat Arun Buddhist temple on the Thonburi west bank of Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River.
“สวัสดี Thailand! My journey this morning along the Chao Phraya River culminated in a visit to the peaceful Wat Arun. Thank you Jirasak Panpiansin for showing me this historic temple through your lens. (IG: joez19)”Photo: twitter @tim_cook
Jirasak Panpiansin is a Thai photographer whose portfolio appeared on Apple’s instagram account in April 2017. Cook later posted another tweet of him visiting students at Satit-Chulalongkorn school in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district. There has been no official report of his visit to Thailand but the chief of the tech giant last week called on Seiko Advance in Japan and Singapore Airlines in Singapore.
Bangkok
Social media meltdown over tuk-tuk sex trip in Bangkok
PHOTO: Facebook/Khun-Khachen
Thai netizens are in a frenzy over two posted video clips showing a woman sitting on a male passenger’s lap and, it appears, enjoying sex with him in a the back of the tuk-tuk on a Bangkok street early in the morning. The videos have since been taken down (just to save you the effort).
There are two clips. The first one shows five passengers – three men and two women – travelling in the back of the tuk-tuk. One woman was seen sitting on a man’s lap, lifting her skirt and appearing to be having sex. The clip was posted by Facebook user Khun-Khachen.
Then there’s a second video showing the woman doing the same thing again. A voice was heard in the clip exclaiming, “No underwear?’’
The videos ended up with more than 200,000 views before they were removed from the Facebook page. Thai media reported the incident and police say they will follow it up.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Shoppers flee smoke-filled mall after overloaded power strip catches fire in central Thailand
PHOTO: sanook.com
Customers in a shopping mall in Samut Prakan province, south of Bangkok, raced for the exits as smoke coming from a toy store began to fill the building. The incident, which happened in the Bang Phli district, home to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, is believed to have been sparked by a poor-quality power strip that appears to have shorted and caught fire. Investigators suspect that multiple overloaded power strips may have been in use, with one or more not having surge protection.
Thai Residents reports that a photo on Facebook shows a melted power strip, with a social media user saying acrid smoke filled the toy store before pouring out across the rest of the mall. Staff in the store, helped by security personnel, used fire extinguishers to put the fire out before it spread beyond the faulty power board.
Reporters from Sanook say they found the toy store locked on arrival at the mall, with security guards preventing the media from doing any filming or getting close to the shop.
Meanwhile, Thai Residents says the incident serves as a reminder to avoid purchasing the cheapest power strips, some of which sell for as little as 20 baht but are unable to cope with the demands of multiple appliances at once.
When buying a power strip or power board, ensure it has a surge protector and bears the logo of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute, an indication that it meets required safety standards.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Three year old daughter of migrant workers killed at construction site
PHOTO: The Nation
A three year old Cambodian girl has died after being crushed by a truck at the construction site where her parents were working.
The Nation reports that the incident took place yesterday, at a construction site in Samut Prakan province, south of Bangkok. It’s understood the nature of the parents’ work patterns meant they were unable to be with the child at all times and had to leave her to play with other children at the site.
The truck driver, 53 year old Kumterm Tridech, says he had just delivered steel and metal sheets to the site and did not see the child as he drove out, due to the height of his vehicle. He says he returned to the site as soon as he heard about the accident.
When police arrived, they found his bronze Toyota truck, which had bloodstains on the wheel. They also found the child’s mother, holding her daughter’s body.
The accident comes just days after a Bangkok academic called on the Thai government to provide more protection for migrant children. See story HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
