AirAsia to resume Bangkok-Phnom Penh flights following Cambodia’s reopening

AirAsia is resuming flights from Bangkok to Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh starting December 22. The Southeast Asian country recently lifted restrictions to allow fully vaccinated foreign travellers to enter without undergoing quarantine.

Next month, flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to Phnom Penh will take off on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Travellers who are considered fully vaccinated under the World Health Organisation requirements within 14 days of departure will be allowed to enter under the quarantine-free travel scheme.

Visitors will also need to test negative in a RT-PCR Covid-19 test at least 72 hours before departure and take a rapid antigen test on arrival. Those who have not been fully vaccinated will need to undergo a 14 day quarantine.

For AirAisa BIG members, tickets start at 1,690 baht per trip with pre-booking from November 18 to 28 for flights from December 22 to March 25.

