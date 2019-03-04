18 busted in e-cigarette and vaping raid in bangkok | The Thaiger

His Majesty King Maha Vachiralongkorn has asked that his coronation ceremony should be ‘economical’ and ‘in line with Royal tradition’.

The instructions have been forwarded to Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, head of the coronation organising committee. The Coronation ceremonies will be held between May 4-6.

Describing the ceremony as second only in importance to the Royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Dr. Wissanu explained that no new constructions were necessary for the event, except for the renovation of some structures to follow Royal tradition.

Dr. Wissanu said the preparations are now 80% complete, adding that his committee is waiting for a ceremonial emblem, to decorate the traditional container of the water for purification, to be delivered from the Bureau of the Royal Household.

The same emblem will adorn arches to be built by City Hall, engraved on decorative pins and printed on flags to be flown for one year at government offices.

The deputy PM said the committee will send a selection of pictures of the King to the Bureau of the Royal Household from which the King will make a selection. The chosen picture will be used for decoration at all government offices.

The water for the purification bath will be collected from five major rivers, namely Chao Phraya, Bang Pakong, Pasak, Ratchaburi and Petchaburi. Water will also be collected from four “sacred” lakes in Suphan Buri province. The water is to be collected on April 6.

The water for anointing will be collected from 107 sources in 76 provinces across the country, together with water from the Grand Palace, on April 18 & 19. The anointing will take place at the Paisarn Taksin throne hall and will be attended by the PM, the president of the parliament and six chosen members of the Royal Family.

He said members of the public can attend the ceremonies to express their good wishes to the King on May 5 & 6.

On May 5, His Majesty will tour the city in a 7 kilometre procession from the Grand Palace to Wat Boworn Nivet, Wat Ratchabopit and Wat Chetupon and back to the Palace.

At 4.30pm on May 6, the King will appear on the Sihabanchorn balcony of the Anata Samakhom throne hall to grant an audience to the people.

