News
A summit of hope for peace – Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un arrive in Singapore
By Wasamon Audjarint and Supalak Gangjanakhundee
The leaders of the US and North Korea are now in Singapore for an unlikely but historic meetingExperts believe the Trump Kim meeting in Singapore tomorrow may see some commitment on denuclearising Korean peninsula.
A historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was expected to be a success, according to experts, as Kim was likely to offer a vague promise on denuclearisation when they meet in Singapore tomorrow, leaving tough negotiations over implementation for later.
“Kim’s most urgent need is to alleviate the threat of a US preventive military strike and to get at least some of the economic sanctions lifted,” Hawaii-based East West Centre’s senior fellow of research program Denney Roy told The Nation in an interview via e-mail.
North Korea’s nuclear program and missile tests over the past few years have brought the secretive communist regime to the brink of a nuclear state, which has given it strong bargaining powers with Washington.
A summit with the US president is critical for the Pyongyang leader to make his regime secure. “He also wants to gain international prestige, establish a normal relationship with the US where he is treated as an equal, and make progress towards weakening the US-South Korea security cooperation,” Roy said.
Kim likely wants to get North Korea into a position where both Beijing and Washington are competing with each other to gain influence in Pyongyang by granting favours, he said. While denuclearisation is the ultimate goal to stabilise the Korean Peninsula, President Trump is likely to hold his cards close to his chest.
“I think that very quickly I’ll know whether or not something good is going to happen,” Trump told reporters in Quebec over the weekend. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has met Kim Jong-un twice, said earlier that the reclusive North Korean leader had indicated the regime was prepared to denuclearise.
The top US diplomat refrained from talking about the plan, saying the two leaders would discuss the issue during their summit. An expert on Korean affairs, Roy said the summit could be called a success if there were any commitment on denuclearisation, with the hard bargaining over implementation left for later negotiations. However the key to the success of the summit also depends on the diplomatic style and negotiating skills of the two leaders.
While Trump is unpredictable, Kim is virtually unknown. His first appearance in the diplomatic world was only when he was on camera with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at Panmunjom in late April.
“At that time, he managed to not look like a monster, which is not very difficult. We don’t know how he might perform one-on-one with Trump. I would expect he will be well-prepared and wily,” Roy said.
The success or failure of the Singapore summit would have implications for other countries in the region too. China, Japan and South Korea are also stakeholders in the peace and security in the Korean Peninsula. All of them have different interests and agendas in the summit, Roy said.
“So a result that is good for the US might not be so good for Japan, a result that is good for China might not be that good for the US, and so on.”
Southeast Asia, where the summit will take place, would also benefit from the historic meeting, Thammasat University political science expert Viboonpong Poonprasit said.
“While this summit would not follow the normal protocol with both leaders making on-the-scene talks, the outcome should be positive or neutral at the least and help guarantee more stability in the concerned regions,” he said.
“While Trump looks for denuclearisation of North Korea, Kim would wish for the US to phase out from the Korean Peninsula as well as reduce sanctions,” he said, adding, “Their efforts should at least maintain a peaceful atmosphere.”
Irrespective of the summit outcome, Thailand’s situation would not change as far as abiding with international orders, including economic sanctions regarding North Korea, is concerned, he said.
“Our decreased economic ties with Pyongyang, which is not economically significant, has been to keep the status quo with the international community. I see no need to be eager to change that,” he added. Trump indicated that Pyongyang would be rewarded with economic assistance if the regime complied with the denuclearisation programme and Washington expected that developed economies in the peninsula would actively participate.
State Secretary Pompeo said economic assistance and North Korea’s denuclearisation are “incredibly linked”
“For North Korea to have the security assurances it needs, it needs to know that it has an economic – economically viable path forward. It has to know that its people can eat and that they can have the wealth that the North Korean people so richly deserve,” he said. “So, these are very closely linked issues; it’s difficult to separate them out.
And so not only Japan, but South Korea, China – I imagine many nations will want to participate in the North Korean economy if we are successful in Singapore,” Pompeo said in an interview with NHK last week.
STORY: The Nation
- The Thaiger & The Nation
News Desk
Green turtle found in Chonburi, full of plastic
The reporting of the deaths of these magnificent marine creatures, found to be riddled with plastic they’ve unfitly consumed as they feed in the seas off Thailand, puts more pressure on the Thai Government. Let’s hope their deaths are not in vain.
A green turtle has died in Chonburi province after consuming a vast quantity of plastic. A Facebook page, ReReef, posted the tragic story to warn yet again of the dangers posed by plastic garbage to marine life around the coasts of Thailand.
The page recounted that the turtle was found on a beach near the Leam Chabang deep seaport on June 4.
It said that local vets from the Marine and Coastal Resources Department battled for two days to save the reptile but in the end their efforts were in vain. The vets found that its stomach was stuffed with various small pieces of garbage, including plastic ropes, plastic bags, elastic rings and fishing equipment. Vets concluded the vast amount of plastic inside the turtle caused it to lose appetite so it stopped eating.
That led to body fluid flooding its stomach and the tissue around its heart, resulting in its eventual death from heart failure.
The careless disposal of plastic rubbish in Thailand’s beaches and seas has become an issue of great concern recently – only last week a short-finned pilot whale found in a Songkhla canal died after its body became overwhelmed by the ingestion of rubbish.
After its death, the Marine and Coastal Resources Department reported that during a post mortem they found 80 plastic bags weighing about 8 kilograms inside its stomach.
Re4Reef’s Facebook page HERE.
STORY: The Nation
News
French man released without charge after rape allegations from UK teen
PHOTO: Daily News
Koh Tao, in the news again for all the wrong reasons. This time, a story printed in international media, has taken a turn with the man arrested in Phuket for the alleged rape, released from custody.
The French man, arrested in Phuket in April, after a UK 18 year old claimed that she had been raped on Koh Tao has been set free.
Thaivisa reported that no charges were laid against him.
Yohann Michel Tounga Mbouka was given his passport back though his whereabouts at this time have not yet been confirmed. Back at the beginning of April the British woman who woke up beside him claimed she had been drugged and raped.
She contacted friends in England and the British Embassy in Bangkok was alerted. She said she had been raped by a black man. Thaivisa has been told that, contrary to initial claims by police that they had evidence, there was in fact none.
Mr Mbouka claimed that the sex the couple had was consensual. It is said that the ordeal had cost Mr Mbouka 12,000 Euros to get bail and in other costs.
Article aout the man’s arrest from The Independent HERE.
STORY: Thaivisa
News
Dutch Ambassador shares concerns over safety of Phuket tourists
Phuket’s Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew welcomed the Ambassador-Designate in Thailand Kees Rade and Dutch Honorary Consul for Phuket, Seven Smulders, over the weekend.
Vice Governor Thawornwat says after the meeting, “We have discussed about tourist safety, things like tourists who rent motorbikes without motorbike license, beach safety and emergency situation management.”
“We have surveyed a number of rental motorbike companies on the island. Motorbike rental operators need to check documents before renting anyone a motorbike.”
“We have ordered local administrative organisations to provide ‘beach guards’ with rescue equipment patrolling our west coast beaches. We have provided plans for other emergency situations as well,” said the Vice Governor.
“More CCTV camera will be installed to cover most areas in Phuket. We have an incident monitoring centre at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket Office which will immediately response to emergency situations.
Green turtle found in Chonburi, full of plastic
French man released without charge after rape allegations from UK teen
Dutch Ambassador shares concerns over safety of Phuket tourists
AXN Announces Asia’s Got Talent Season 3 – Open Auditions in Bangkok
10 Hua Hin hotels face closure over Hotel Act infringements
A summit of hope for peace – Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un arrive in Singapore
A tale of two cities, Phuket style
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Two arrested over kratom in raids in Chalong
Lampang pineapple farmers picket City Hall over falling prices
Dead sperm whale found off Phuket under investigation
Dodgy dentists charged over low-cost dental braces
Burmese national arrested over murder in Rassada
Laguna Phuket Marathon Results – All the winners
Thai, Italian and Japanese runners star at Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018
Myanmar-Thai border mega bust. 15 tonnes of drug-making chemicals.
Dead sperm whale found off Phuket under investigation
Burmese national arrested over murder in Rassada
13 take-aways from Anthony Bourdain
Dodgy dentists charged over low-cost dental braces
Thai, Italian and Japanese runners star at Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018
Two arrested over kratom in raids in Chalong
Laguna Phuket Marathon Results – All the winners
Top Ten Coffees in Phuket
Top ten things NOT to do in Phuket
High speed road crash in Korat leave two dead
Visiting the Elephant Sanctuary Park in Chiang Mai
Rare dugong carcass washes up on Phang Nga beach
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Lampang pineapple farmers picket City Hall over falling prices
Why we wear seatbelts!
Saving the Lifesavers
Launch of Michelin Guide of Bangkok, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2019
5 things to check about your social media in 2018
Foreign embassies pass on their best wishes for Thailand’s Songkran
Phuket’s Best Burger Competition 2018 – The Winner
The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge – Episode 5
Krabi vendors are revolting – Officials try to arrest beach vendors on Ao Nang beach
THAIGER TODAY Friday, March 30
THAIGER TODAY Thursday, March 29
THAIGER TODAY Wednesday, March 28
21 year old arrested over assault on 82 year old following Facebook campaign
Monster python caught and released in Nakhon Si Thammarat
More wastewater outlets flowing into sea at Krabi
“The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge” Episode 1
Trending
-
National6 hours ago
Myanmar-Thai border mega bust. 15 tonnes of drug-making chemicals.
-
News4 hours ago
Dead sperm whale found off Phuket under investigation
-
News4 hours ago
Burmese national arrested over murder in Rassada
-
Thai Life18 hours ago
13 take-aways from Anthony Bourdain
-
Bangkok4 hours ago
Dodgy dentists charged over low-cost dental braces
-
News6 hours ago
Thai, Italian and Japanese runners star at Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018
-
News3 hours ago
Two arrested over kratom in raids in Chalong
-
News5 hours ago
Laguna Phuket Marathon Results – All the winners
You must be logged in to post a comment Login