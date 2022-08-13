Connect with us

Tropical storm ‘Mulan’ makes a splash in the north of Thailand

Photo by Matichon.

The tropical storm ‘Mulan’ that meteorologists warned would hit Thailand has now poured down on the country’s north and northeast regions. The regions dealt with flash floods yesterday (Friday), due to heavy rain caused by the depression from the storm.

In the northern province of Phayao, villagers in Nam Bong forest were forced to evacuate when flash floods swallowed their homes. The province’s governor ordered agencies to help the beleaguered villagers, while soldiers and volunteers also showed up to lend a hand.

There were also landslides in five districts of the northern province of Nan. These districts included: Chiang Klang, Bo Kluea, Pua, Thung Chang, and the main city district.

Residents were advised to evacuate to higher areas while the traffic officials were deployed to clear fallen trees, rocks, and debris on the road. Luckily, no injuries have been reported so far.

All of the affected provinces were: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanuloke, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, and Udon Thani.

Storm Mulan started on August 10 in the upper South China Sea, according to the Meteorological Department.

Floods have wreaked havoc across Thailand for the past month. On July 20, Bangkok saw a record-breaking rainfall of 132.5mm, surpassing the earlier record of 108mm on July 30, 1955.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible.

palooka
2022-08-13 17:58
This lot to the Mekong river and then further inland most rivers eventually flow to Bangkok.
KaptainRob
2022-08-13 18:11
3 minutes ago, palooka said: This lot to the Mekong river and then further inland most rivers eventually flow to Bangkok. Northern rivers were already swollen and it's predicted the Mae Ping will receive more volume over 24hrs which could…
palooka
2022-08-13 18:44
21 minutes ago, KaptainRob said: Northern rivers were already swollen and it's predicted the Mae Ping will receive more volume over 24hrs which could see it overflow the banks even within Chiang Mai city, despite the weir.   Amazed that they…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending