Tropical storm ‘Mulan’ makes a splash in the north of Thailand

The tropical storm ‘Mulan’ that meteorologists warned would hit Thailand has now poured down on the country’s north and northeast regions. The regions dealt with flash floods yesterday (Friday), due to heavy rain caused by the depression from the storm.

In the northern province of Phayao, villagers in Nam Bong forest were forced to evacuate when flash floods swallowed their homes. The province’s governor ordered agencies to help the beleaguered villagers, while soldiers and volunteers also showed up to lend a hand.

There were also landslides in five districts of the northern province of Nan. These districts included: Chiang Klang, Bo Kluea, Pua, Thung Chang, and the main city district.

Residents were advised to evacuate to higher areas while the traffic officials were deployed to clear fallen trees, rocks, and debris on the road. Luckily, no injuries have been reported so far.

All of the affected provinces were: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanuloke, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, and Udon Thani.

Storm Mulan started on August 10 in the upper South China Sea, according to the Meteorological Department. Floods have wreaked havoc across Thailand for the past month. On July 20, Bangkok saw a record-breaking rainfall of 132.5mm, surpassing the earlier record of 108mm on July 30, 1955.

