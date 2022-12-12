Connect with us

Weather

Thailand’s weather may require warmer clothes over next seven days

Published

 on 

Thailand’s weather may require warmer clothes over the next seven days as the air is expected to be colder from tomorrow. According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a strong cold front from China will cover northern Thailand from tomorrow until Saturday. The front is expected to cause a 3 to 6-degree Celsius drop in temperatures nationwide except in the south. The southern part of the country is expected to see heavy rain instead.

Another strong cold front is forecast to arrive over most of Thailand on Sunday, with the southern area being excluded. The cold front expected to arrive on Sunday will extend the chilly temperatures for a few more days.

According to Thai PBS World, the low-pressure cell and north-easterly monsoon which covers the southern region of the country will cause heavy rain in the south. Residents are being warned to brace for the rain and possible flooding or overflows from waterways. Tourists reportedly flocked to places such as Huai Nam Dang National Park in Chiang Mai and the Khao Phanom Thung in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province during the long weekend. The cold weather has brought on illnesses with viruses bogging down residents’ health.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cultural Activities12 mins ago

Bangkok library celebrates centenary by accepting UNESCO award
Hot News19 mins ago

Ukraine enlists international legal advisers to help investigate alleged sex crimes by Russia
World32 mins ago

Libyan suspect in Lockerbie bombing in US custody
Sponsored2 days ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Weather45 mins ago

Thailand’s weather may require warmer clothes over next seven days
Lifestyle1 hour ago

Japanese government wants to offer additional 80,000 yen to new parents
Thailand2 hours ago

Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Drunk driver tries to smash through police checkpoint in Pattaya
Crime2 hours ago

Massage shop owners claim ignorance of underage sex
Thailand2 hours ago

Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Economy2 hours ago

Financially embarrassed elderly Thai man found hanged one day after birthday
Bangkok3 hours ago

Who is Khru Yun, ‘angel of child protection,’ accused of abuse?
Crime3 hours ago

Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Crime4 hours ago

Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings
Thailand4 hours ago

You Can Buy Counterfeit Thai Banknotes on Facebook | GMT
Technology5 hours ago

It’s Bank of the Future for Thai consumers
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending