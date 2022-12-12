Thailand’s weather may require warmer clothes over next seven days

Thailand’s weather may require warmer clothes over the next seven days as the air is expected to be colder from tomorrow. According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a strong cold front from China will cover northern Thailand from tomorrow until Saturday. The front is expected to cause a 3 to 6-degree Celsius drop in temperatures nationwide except in the south. The southern part of the country is expected to see heavy rain instead.

Another strong cold front is forecast to arrive over most of Thailand on Sunday, with the southern area being excluded. The cold front expected to arrive on Sunday will extend the chilly temperatures for a few more days.

According to Thai PBS World, the low-pressure cell and north-easterly monsoon which covers the southern region of the country will cause heavy rain in the south. Residents are being warned to brace for the rain and possible flooding or overflows from waterways. Tourists reportedly flocked to places such as Huai Nam Dang National Park in Chiang Mai and the Khao Phanom Thung in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province during the long weekend. The cold weather has brought on illnesses with viruses bogging down residents’ health.