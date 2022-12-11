Connect with us

Politics

Not holding water – Phuket authorities blameless for floods

Published

 on 

Phuket authorities, blameless for this year’s floods, have decided that the sale of government land was behind the recent inundations and landslides on the island.

During a disaster mitigation forum at Phuket Rajabhat University, authorities were able to demonstrate their innocence again and again. The new owners of former government land built an unauthorised dam, completely contrary to the purpose of canals on the site. Local agencies repeatedly blustered that the issuance of land title deeds covering the public canal irrigation area was the main factor behind the flooding.

Patong is spending 10 million baht (US$300,000) on dredging drainage canals to resolve a situation entirely of their own making. Despite attempts to shift the responsibility, an avoidable problem was created by the same local governments’ poor oversight of rubbish and construction material disposal.

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri told the forum that he was not to blame – new owners of some drainage ditches had built a dam that obstructed the water flow during torrential rain.

Chalermsak protested that the municipality is trying to mitigate global warming by changing LED lights along roads, reducing the use of foam and composting – a laughably long-term solution to an immediate problem. Chalermsak’s solution is that when Patong (and China) stops pouring pollutants into the atmosphere, Phuket residents will be able to drive home after work. Current problems are due to wilfully ineffective governance and have nothing whatsoever to do with street lighting or crop yields.

Tambon Pa Khlok Mayor Panya Sampaorat, also not to blame, said the title deed issue was the cause of the problem, despite the obvious conclusion that any fault must lie with whoever sold the deeds in the first place. Some 38 square kilometres of beachside were affected by landslides, Panya said.

Surin Yotharak, vice president of the Sa Khu Tambon administration, also blamed the sale of government land and anyone but himself and his administration. Surin said the fault lay with the construction of buildings, not with the local government officers who sold the land for development in the first place. Sa Khu is to spend around 40 million baht (US$1.1 million) to restore runoff areas near Phuket Airport.

In no way responsible f0r the events, Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas suggested authorities need to throw good money after bad and buy up plots that can hold large amounts of water and procure more water pumps. Saroj is very keen to see the construction of large, expensive drainage tunnels that may help the flow of water into the sea.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

Tourism milestone: Thailand celebrates 10 millionth visitor
Politics44 mins ago

Not holding water – Phuket authorities blameless for floods
Visa3 hours ago

South African man on 6-month overstay couldn’t afford to get home
Sponsored1 day ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Expats3 hours ago

Cambodian assault victim – ex-wife of Australian boss denies involvement
Transport3 hours ago

Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid
Media4 hours ago

License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Fine Dining with a Phuket View | Amari Phuket
Media5 hours ago

Coconut farmers fight back with monkey-free certificates
Crime21 hours ago

Fearless Facebook page sells counterfeit banknotes
Weather21 hours ago

Cool weather sees tourists heading north for holiday weekend
Cannabis News22 hours ago

Pattaya Walking Street cannabis sellers need, but cannot get, licenses
Politics22 hours ago

Suthep graft case dismissed by Supreme court
Tourism22 hours ago

An Azur Air flight circles Phuket for hours, then aborts
Central Thailand23 hours ago

Lost baby elephant recovering from multiple injuries
Entertainment1 day ago

Too much free time – Malaysian puzzler slices and dices Mr Potato Head
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending