Burmese motorcyclist’s night ride turns highway to hell in Pattaya

In the early hours of this morning, a Burmese motorcyclist found himself in a terrifying tangle with a car on one of Pattaya’s perilously dim highways. Just shy of 1am, today, November 26, the hazardous conditions on Highway 331 in Khao Mai Kaew led to a collision that sent shockwaves through the quiet night.

Emergency services from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre raced to the scene as soon as the alarm sounded, finding chaos under the sparse streetlights. There, a black Honda City sedan, driven by 32 year old Kittipan Mangkawang, sported a crumpled front after colliding with a Honda Wave 125 motorcycle. The bike, now barely recognisable, was wedged into the sedan’s grille.

The unfortunate biker, known only as Rin, a 38 year old man from Myanmar, suffered moderate injuries in the smash-up. With scrapes and a seemingly broken left arm, he was swiftly attended to by rescue workers before being whisked away to hospital for further care.

Kittipan recounted the panic-stricken moments of the crash, noting the pitch-black road swallowing the motorcycle until it was too late to dodge. His immediate reaction was to call for help, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

“I didn’t see the motorbike till the last second. The road’s terrible lighting was a major factor.”

Kittipan lamented the dim conditions.

He urged authorities to tackle the hazardous lighting situation to prevent future accidents on these risky roads. This incident shines a glaring spotlight on the pressing safety issues posed by poorly lit highways, underscoring the dire need for better infrastructure to protect Pattaya’s motorists.

